Thiele defeated by Baete in Match Play final

AXTELL – 2015 Bishop Neumann graduate and former Husker golf standout Haley Thiele was defeated 5&3 in the 98th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship by current Husker golfer Kirsten Baete at Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Axtell on June 3.

It was Baete’s first Nebraska Golf Association title since 2016 when she collected the Girl’s Amateur title.

The loss in the final meant that Thiele will have to wait for another year at a shot at winning the Women’s Match Play title, the one NGA trophy she has yet to claim. Thiele is a two-time Women’s Amateur champ, two time Girl’s Match play champ and won the Girl’s Amateur championship in 2013 at the Oakland Golf Club.

Baete held a 2-up lead going into the Par 5 10th hole, but Thiele rolled in a birdie putt to close the gap to just one hole.

Baete won holes 12, 13 and 14 to take control of the match and then closed it out with a two-putt par on the Par 3 15th hole.

Play started with an 18-hole stroke play qualifier on a great day for golf on June 1 at Awarii.