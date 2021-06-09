Thiele defeated by Baete in Match Play final

AXTELL – 2015 Bishop Neumann graduate and former Husker golf standout Haley Thiele was defeated 5&3 in the 98th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship by current Husker golfer Kirsten Baete at Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Axtell on June 3.
It was Baete’s first Nebraska Golf Association title since 2016 when she collected the Girl’s Amateur title.
The loss in the final meant that Thiele will have to wait for another year at a shot at winning the Women’s Match Play title, the one NGA trophy she has yet to claim. Thiele is a two-time Women’s Amateur champ, two time Girl’s Match play champ and won the Girl’s Amateur championship in 2013 at the Oakland Golf Club.
Baete held a 2-up lead going into the Par 5 10th hole, but Thiele rolled in a birdie putt to close the gap to just one hole.
Baete won holes 12, 13 and 14 to take control of the match and then closed it out with a two-putt par on the Par 3 15th hole.
Play started with an 18-hole stroke play qualifier on a great day for golf on June 1 at Awarii.
Nebraska golfer Vanessa Bouvet and Bishop Neumann junior Lauren Thiele each led the way in the stroke play qualifier with two-under par 70’s. After shooting an even par 36 on the front side, Thiele came back to shoot a
2-under par 34 on the back side featuring three birdies.
Cavalier graduate and current Husker Lindsey Thiele finished with an even-par 72 in Tuesday’s stroke play qualifier.
Haley Thiele also qualified for match play competition, finishing in a tie for tenth with a 3-over par 75.
Sixteen players qualified for the match play portion of the tournament with all of them shooting 79 or better.
Lauren Thiele, the two-seed, was upset in the round of 16 (3&2) by North Platte’s Karsen Morrison
Haley Thiele needed just 15 holes to get past Baylee Steele of North Platte in Tuesday’s opening round of match play.
Lindsey Thiele needed 19 holes to get past Harley Hiltibrand of Brule in Tuesday’s opening round of match play competition.
Wins by Haley (5&4) over Morrison and Lindsey (4&3) over Lincoln’s Nicole Kolbas
in the quarterfinals, paired the sisters up in Wednesday afternoon’s semifinal round.
Haley played a solid opening nine holes and took a 3-up lead into the back nine against her younger sister.
The lead got to 4-up before Lindsey rallied to get back into the match.