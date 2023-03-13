Days before Santee’s first state tournament appearance in program history, coach Waylon LaPlante received a text from former Winnebago coach Jeff Berridge.

“You’re my brother,” the message began. “I want to give you some advice.”

Beyond Berridge’s tangible advice (“Keep fighting. Leave everything on the court. Don’t have any regrets.) the deeper meaning of the former state champion reaching out was clear: Native schools support each other, especially when there’s one remaining in the field.

When the Warriors played Shelton on Thursday, all four Nebraska tribes were in attendance, most donning Santee blue. It was the culmination of an eventful two days in Northwest Nebraska, and represented a significance far beyond a single basketball game.

Santee’s trip to Lincoln began the day before with a pep rally. The Warriors, along with much of the Native village of fewer than 400 people, gathered around 11 a.m. before hitting the road for Lincoln, tipoff around 30 hours away.

Heading south down Highway 77, the team bus and following caravan stopped in Winnebago. There was another pep rally, a prayer, a radio hit and lunch before another stop 10 miles down the road: Walthill, where the Omaha Nation hosted.

The caravan arrived in Lincoln around 5 p.m. Many residents who didn’t follow behind made the trip later in the evening or Thursday morning. Close to the entire population ended up at the Devaney Sports Center, filling up its designated section with a sea of blue quickly after the gates opened.

“The whole town (is here),” Santee resident Tashina Denney said. “It’s nothing short of amazing. Nothing short of amazing.”

Directly to its left was the Shelton section, well-stocked but containing empty spaces. It served as a striking visual contrast to masses of people on the other side.

Cardboard signs littered the area. Reminders of a basketball team in a situation it hasn’t seen before and the unique significance to its community flooded the area of seating behind the visitor bench. Some contained typical sports messages: “Go Big Blue” one reflective silver square encouraged.

Others were less common. A light blue flag representing the tribe flashed in the air in big moments. Glossy images of the Warriors’ white home jerseys, each one bearing a different player’s number, were a gift from the Omaha Nation.

The signs bobbed up and down throughout the evening, as the Santee residents brought an energy akin to a raucous college student section. They organized a different chant at most timeouts. A roar went up through the crowd as Austyn Saul drilled a three-pointer to cut what had been a 13-point deficit to three in the second quarter. Equally loud boos cascaded down on the next possession when a referee determined the ball went out of bounds under the basket off a Warrior.

The crowd didn’t fall silent until the final seconds. A technical foul with seven seconds remaining helped turn a Santee lead into a three-point deficit after the Warriors led for much of the second half. The buzzer sounded, and a shell-shocked Santee — players and fans — staggered toward the exits.

It was the end of a run that went far beyond basketball. Multiple communities had rallied around the team. The run was over, but the significance remained.

“Even though we’re different tribes, we’re all one people,” LaPlante said. “We’re all Native people, and we stick together no matter where we come from. We stick together, we celebrate together and we lose together. They were there for us, and they’re probably upstairs congratulating our boys for being here. We don’t have nothing to hang our head about.”