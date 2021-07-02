The Waverly News wins three awards

WAVERLY – The Waverly News garnered three awards in the recent Better Newspaper Contest held by the Nebraska Press Association.
Waverly News Reporter Elsie Stormberg received first place for Feature Photography in Division A for her photo of Mary Andelt of Valparaiso as she competed barrel racing at the Saunders County Fair. The photo was published in the Aug. 6, 2020 issue of The News.
The judge appreciated numerous aspects of this photo.
“I loved this photo. Not only does it really capture the moment, but the horse turning around the barrel creates a nice diagonal in the photo. The subject is well placed in the frame given the background around her. The fast shutter speed stoops the pieces of dirt flying into the air to give you an idea of the speed. From a technical standpoint, this is a great photo, and also just visually appealing. Great job,” the judge wrote.
Stormberg had only been on the job a few days when this photo was taken. She started working for The News in late July, one day after the fair started.
“Elsie jumped right in with both feet in her first week on the job and from Day 1 we could see that she was a talented photographer and reporter,” said Managing Editor Suzi Nelson. “This just shows we were right.”
Nelson’s photography also was awarded by the Nebraska Press Association. Her photo of Waverly’s Evan Canoyer’s state championship wrestling match, published on Feb. 27, 2020, earned second place in the Sports Action Photo category for Division A.
The judge noted that the photo “captures not only the action, but the intensity in wrestling.”
Nelson also achieved a third place award for Single Feature Story in Division A for her story about Peggy Brown’s induction into the Lancaster County Agricultural Society Hall of Fame for nearly five decades of covering the fair as a reporter for The Waverly News. It was published in the Aug. 27, 2020 edition.
The judge commented: “This story takes on a topic that could be mundane and makes it exciting and inspiring. (Brown’s) devotion to covering the fair was extraordinary and the article captures her spirit and commitment.”
The awards were announced during a video presentation on June 17. They are normally presented during the three-day NPA conference in April, but that was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The entries were judged by members of the Kentucky Press Association.
Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.