The Waverly News wins three awards

WAVERLY – The Waverly News garnered three awards in the recent Better Newspaper Contest held by the Nebraska Press Association.

Waverly News Reporter Elsie Stormberg received first place for Feature Photography in Division A for her photo of Mary Andelt of Valparaiso as she competed barrel racing at the Saunders County Fair. The photo was published in the Aug. 6, 2020 issue of The News.

The judge appreciated numerous aspects of this photo.

“I loved this photo. Not only does it really capture the moment, but the horse turning around the barrel creates a nice diagonal in the photo. The subject is well placed in the frame given the background around her. The fast shutter speed stoops the pieces of dirt flying into the air to give you an idea of the speed. From a technical standpoint, this is a great photo, and also just visually appealing. Great job,” the judge wrote.

Stormberg had only been on the job a few days when this photo was taken. She started working for The News in late July, one day after the fair started.