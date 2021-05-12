The WAVE will host CSG darts, cornhole contests

WAVERLY – The Waverly Athletic Village for Excellence is used to baseball, softball, soccer, volleyball and football athletes practicing and training within the walls of their facility, General Manager Luke Shepherd said.
In July, the multisport outfit, also known as The WAVE, will see athletes of less traditional sports.
The Cornhusker State Games (CSG) will be hosting their electronic dart tournament July 9 to July 11 and the cornhole tournament July 23 and July 24 at The WAVE’s donated space.
“Electronic darts and cornhole are totally different than what we’re used to,” Shepherd said. “To host a competition that isn’t in our niche, is exciting.”
The opportunity will require The WAVE to not only roll up their turf mats and remove the netting, but also obtain a liquor license. Owner Matt Warner said libations are “required” at these tournaments when he spoke during a public hearing for recommendation of the license at the Waverly City Council meeting on April 27.
Shepherd, who also attended that meeting, said having a liquor license has been discussed when looking at The WAVE’s business model since its opening in October 2019. However, with COVID-19 causing shutdowns in Nebraska not too long after that, the thought of gaining a liquor license or hosting events wasn’t an option until Shepherd met with CSG’s electronic dart committee.
Warner said during the city council meeting that this will allow The WAVE to host events like graduation parties when the building isn’t so busy.
“In the summer months, June, July, August, it’s pretty bleak,” Warner said.
Shepherd said during the meeting that The WAVE won’t have a bar setup and that liquor would only be sold during events. The remainder of the time, everything would be locked up and inaccessible to others.
“It’s not really going to be a party place at all,” Warner said during the meeting. “It’s going to be a place for events like this to happen and small functions.”
While The WAVE won’t be applying for a food license, Shepherd said they hope to partner with a nearby restaurant where athletes can purchase food. As of now, Shepherd said those conversations have not occurred yet.
Doors will open for electronic darts at 6 p.m. on July 9. At 7:30 p.m., the adult singles, 21 years old and up, competition will begin, per the CSG website.
On July 10, the open teams, or four-member teams, competition will start at 10 a.m. and the mixed trips competition will begin at 8 p.m. The final day of the tournament, July 11, the adult with youth doubles competition is scheduled for 10 a.m. and competitions for open doubles and youth singles, 20 years old and younger, will start at 3 p.m. and be the last contest of the darts tournament. This tournament’s technical assistance is by VVS Dart League.
The cornhole tournament will be organized and officiated by I-80 Cornhole and Nebraska Sports Council, according to the CSG website. On July 23 competition will start at 7 p.m. with the tailgate blind draw. On July 24, competitive doubles will start at 11 a.m. and advanced doubles will start at 11:30 a.m. The singles competition will start after the competitive and advanced doubles and the coed competition will start after singles.
Shepherd said The WAVE will have a manager on the floor as well as a manager at the bar area. The WAVE staff will be at the tournaments ensuring the facility remains “up and running and looking nice for the athletes,” Shepherd said. He also mentioned The WAVE may be hiring for these events.
“We’ll be kind of an all hands on deck for the first big event we’ll be having here since opening,” Shepherd said.