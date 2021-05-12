The WAVE will host CSG darts, cornhole contests

Warner said during the city council meeting that this will allow The WAVE to host events like graduation parties when the building isn’t so busy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In the summer months, June, July, August, it’s pretty bleak,” Warner said.

Shepherd said during the meeting that The WAVE won’t have a bar setup and that liquor would only be sold during events. The remainder of the time, everything would be locked up and inaccessible to others.

“It’s not really going to be a party place at all,” Warner said during the meeting. “It’s going to be a place for events like this to happen and small functions.”

While The WAVE won’t be applying for a food license, Shepherd said they hope to partner with a nearby restaurant where athletes can purchase food. As of now, Shepherd said those conversations have not occurred yet.

Doors will open for electronic darts at 6 p.m. on July 9. At 7:30 p.m., the adult singles, 21 years old and up, competition will begin, per the CSG website.