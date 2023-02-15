WAVERLY — When the Lincoln South Beltway opened to public traffic in late December, it marked the first step forward in decades toward the completion of a freeway loop circling the capital city. Three of the four expressway links were in place, with the U.S. 77 Homestead Expressway and Interstate 80 making the west and north portions, respectively.

The idea of a circumferential loop around Lincoln dates back to the 1960s, but the inability to fund such a project has long stood as the roadblock. With the momentum of the South Beltway’s recent opening, Lancaster County officials and state lawmakers hope to strike while the iron is hot to install the loop’s final missing piece: an East Beltway connecting I-80 near the Waverly interchange to the South Beltway at its junction with Nebraska Parkway (formerly known as Nebraska 2).

“We’ve seen over the past few decades that the City of Lincoln and the surrounding communities have been discussing the possibility of an East Beltway, and my goal is to not have that conversation fall to the wayside,” said recently-appointed State Sen. Beau Ballard, who represents Waverly and much of northern Lancaster County in District 21.

During the current legislative session, Ballard introduced Legislative Bill 721, which would allocate $25 million from the state’s general fund to start planning efforts for the East Beltway, including environmental studies, design and potential right-of-way purchases. The bill was introduced with six co-sponsors who represent parts of Lancaster County.

“Lancaster County got the South Beltway, so now we have to convince them that continuing the conversation for the East Beltway is needed as well,” Ballard said.

Funding efforts for the South Beltway — which links U.S. 77 to Nebraska Parkway at Lincoln’s southeastern edge — stopped and started throughout the 2000s after an environmental impact study was approved in 2002 by the Federal Highway Administration. But it hit a wall with the stock market crash of 2008, and construction didn’t begin until 2020, after the project had received federal grants and money from statewide transportation funding legislation such as the Build Nebraska Act.

On Dec. 14, the $352 million, 8-mile roadway opened to the public, improving accessibility between southeast and southwest Lincoln and diverting truck traffic off of Nebraska Parkway and onto the new freeway.

The state highway designation of Nebraska 2 was assigned to the new South Beltway upon its opening, and the former route was relinquished to the City of Lincoln, which renamed the road Nebraska Parkway. Construction on the South Beltway will continue until next year as workers make finishing touches.

If eastbound travelers on the beltway reach Lincoln’s southeastern limits and hope to head north, they’re made to choose between backtracking to 84th Street or continuing on to the two-lane 148th Street. There are no other fully paved north-south arteries that span the distance between the Waverly area and the South Beltway between 84th and 148th streets.

“Right now, 148th Street is really serving as the de facto East Beltway,” said Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman, who has made the East Beltway a priority of hers. Dingman, who is in her mid-50s, added that she won’t consider retiring until she sees the East Beltway’s completion. “You’re really not going to find another metropolitan area the size of Lincoln that doesn’t have a beltway around it.”

As Lincoln continues growing east, Dingman says traffic has risen considerably on 84th Street and 148th Street, the latter of which averages thousands of agricultural and commercial travelers per day. Ballard said he’s also heard from constituents that 148th Street is “almost impassable” due to the amount of traffic.

“We’re missing a critical transportation link in this area of the county,” Dingman said. “So, right now, 148th Street, which is an 11-foot drive lane and a 22-foot-wide paved section, has more than 10,000 cars per day in many locations. It definitely meets the criteria for dramatic improvements and shows a need for an additional corridor to be paved in the area.”

Dingman has served as county engineer since 2013 and has advocated for the East Beltway project for the last seven years. She said she had a hand in drafting Ballard’s bill.

Her hope is that if LB 721 passes and once preliminary planning and design are completed, the county would then be able to submit the project as a possible recipient of grants from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Her intent is to chase funding from the law’s “Mega Grant” pool of $5 billion.

“If we don’t get started on it, we could miss out on a chance to be competitive in the federal grant arena,” Dingman said.

The cost of the East Beltway project is far from being determined, Dingman said. But considering the route’s longer footprint as compared to the South Beltway and the recent inflation in the cost of reinforced concrete, the East Beltway’s cost could be significantly higher than the South Beltway’s $352 million price tag. Dingman hopes to get an updated cost study for the project if LB 721 passes.

The good news, Dingman said, is that an environmental study for the East Beltway was completed and approved by the Federal Highway Administration in 2002, along with similar studies on the South Beltway’s future route. The corridors for both roads were defined and approved in the studies, with the East Beltway traveling north generally along the 127th Street alignment. Of the four possible corridor routes studied for the East Beltway, Dingman said the one that was chosen would have the “least environmental impact.”

Dingman said the corridor and environmental approval from 2002 would need to be updated to meet modern standards.

If the corridor is unchanged, it would pass between the village of Walton and Crooked Creek Golf Club. A potential future conflict would be with the Boy Scouts of America’s Cornhusker Council property, which is shown as lying in the beltway’s corridor, according to the 2002 corridor map. Freeway exits would be built at Fletcher Avenue, Adams Street, O Street, Pioneers Boulevard and Pine Lake Road.

Since the route was approved in 2002, Dingman said the county has utilized the state’s corridor protection statute, which requires the county and City of Lincoln to jointly purchase properties for sale within the beltway’s corridor.

The 2002 design shows the East Beltway’s I-80 interchange abutting the undeveloped cornfields on Waverly’s southwestern city limits, between the interstate and industrial businesses like Watts Electric, Smart Chicken, Lincoln Auto Auction and Tractor Supply Co.’s distribution center. Several properties have been purchased by the county for corridor protection in that area.

“I think you’ll see more of that as the city of Lincoln continues to grow east and as the city of Waverly continues to grow south,” Dingman said.

Urban planners expect that if the East Beltway is completed, it would catalyze significant economic development near its major interchanges. Waverly would be a prime candidate for commercial and residential construction due to its proximity to the interstate and U.S. 6, said Dr. Zhenghong Tang, the director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Architecture’s Community and Regional Planning program.

Tang said it would be reasonable to expect hotels, motels and truck stops to pop up near the exit, as well as potential residential and retail growth nearby.

“You’ll see those kinds of indirect impacts in the middle term,” Tang said.

In the long-term, Tang warned that if Waverly and the City of Lincoln do not engage in “wise” comprehensive planning, the appeal of quick tax-base increases from development projects could lead to unchecked urban sprawl.

“It would be good for the economy, for sure,” Tang said. “But we should be a little careful and be wise with the use of the land.”

Tang said, however, that the project would be important and necessary in Lancaster County’s future.

“Overall, regionally, locally and for the state, (the East Beltway) is a good project, even though planners should be careful,” Tang said.

Tang noted that environmental factors, such as the habitat of the critically endangered Salt Creek tiger beetle and several historic homestead properties, will have to be considered in land-use plans.

The City of Lincoln’s 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan and Comprehensive Plan include the East Beltway, according to a statement from Liz Elliott, the director of the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department.

Tim Keelan of Lincoln planning firm Hanna:Keelan — which is overseeing an update to Waverly’s comprehensive plan — said in an email that the beltway will be addressed in the plan’s final draft. Keelan declined to comment further on the beltway project.

Nebraska Department of Transportation District 1 Engineer Tom Goodbarn, whose district includes Lancaster County, said the completion of the East Beltway would rely on the state, county and city tackling the project together. But Goodbarn said there is no shortage of roads projects around the state that are likely to be prioritized.

“The money gets pulled in a lot of directions,” Goodbarn said. “We’re fiscally constrained, and that’s the problem.”

Goodbarn said Gov. Jim Pillen has floated the idea of bonding as a potential funding mechanism for major projects, though state bonding is not currently allowed under state statute. The South Beltway was completed, however, using a form of financing that allows the state to pay for three years of construction over eight years.

Goodbarn, 64, said he might not see the day the East Beltway opens to traffic, but the completion of a loop around Lincoln is still a dream of his and fellow engineers in eastern Nebraska.

“There are a lot of people that want it, but I’ve always said it needs a political and business champion to get it going and get some traction on it,” Goodbarn said. “There’s just a lot of things that have to come together. And it probably will.”