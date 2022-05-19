Terrific season comes to an end for the Mustangs in the first round of State

OMAHA- The third time was not the charm for the Class B No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girl’s soccer team when they took on Class B No. 2 Norris in the first round of the Class B State Soccer Tournament on May 11 at Morrison Stadium. It was evident that the Titans had just too much firepower as they ran away with a 3-1 win.

“They are very skilled and play with a sense of urgency,” LL/RC Girls Soccer Coach Dave Gosselin said. “When you play them you better be ready, because they are going to either win the ball or close in on you really quick. They just don’t give you a lot of opportunities to move.”

Similar to the previous match in the Subdistrict Finals between the two squads, it didn’t take long for the Titans to score when Ella Klein found the back of the net. Ten minutes later, Grace Kohler doubled the lead with minutes to go in the half.

Norris would have one last chance to score with mere seconds to go before the break. With less than five seconds, Sophie Talero scored on a one on one attempt between her and LL/RC’s goalie Sophie Wohlgemuth.

After a tough first half, the Warriors responded with a much better showing in the second half. They held the Titans scoreless and even got a goal from Sierra Springer.

Similar to Norris, Springer was able to get into the goal box with under a minute left and was fouled. She was able to find the back of the net on the penalty kick to increase her total to 18 goals on the year.

“The game didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but Norris is an extremely tough opponent,” Gosselin said. “We asked the girls to make some modifications at halftime and they did and we played much better. It was great to get that goal at the end because it got that goose egg out of the scoring category.”

LL/RC finishes the year with a record of 11-5 and with their second trip to state in as many years. There were eight seniors on this year’s team with Springer, Hannah Kile, and Jaci Bryce all being from Raymond Central.

“This is a very special group of young women,” Gosselin said. “They are just great people and great leaders and I know the other girls really looked up to them. I really appreciate everything they did.”