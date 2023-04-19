BEATRICE – It was another busy week of competitions for the Waverly girls tennis team with a pair of duals on April 11 at Beatrice and April 13 at home against York. The Vikings ended up winning against the Lady Orange 8-1 and lost to the Dukes 7-2.

“All players executed well against Beatrice and showed a lot of improvement in the fundamentals we’ve been working hard on,” Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “Against York, we battled the wind and York executed better than we did. We fought hard and were in almost all of the games. As always, it was good to see players getting better this week in a lot of areas and we’re looking forward to improving in other areas.”

In the dual with Beatrice, Mallory Kreikemeier and Reagan Landis got things going for Waverly with an 8-2 win in No. 1 doubles. That was followed up by Chloe King and Seanna MacDonald picking up a 8-2 victory in No. 2 doubles.

Falling 8-6 in No. 3 doubles were Maddy Brunssen and Camryn Happold.

Earning an 8-1 win in No. 1 singles was Brunssen and Johnson grabbed an 8-3 victory in No. 2 singles. Kreikemeier and Landis both won by scores of 8-4 in No.3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

In a close match in No. 5 singles, Chloe King held on for an 8-6 victory and Sehren Carlson closed things out with an 8-2 win in No. 6 singles.

On Thursday, the Vikings were back at home against York. Waverly battled hard against the wind and the Dukes, but in the end, lost six matches.

Picking up the first win for the Vikings was Kreikemeier by a score of 8-5 in No. 3 singles. Also posting a victory in No. 5 singles was King by a final of 8-4.

Coming up short 8-4 in No. 4 singles was Landis while Carlson lost 8-3 in No. 6 singles. Johnson was defeated 8-2 in No. 2 singles.

King and MacDonald got close to pulling off a win in No. 2 doubles, but couldn’t quite get it done in an 8-6 loss. Keikemeier and Landis fell 8-2 in No. 1 doubles and Brunssen and Happold lost 8-1 in No. 3 doubles.

Waverly started the week off with a dual at Blair on April 18. This weekend, the Vikings will be at the Beatrice Invite at 9 a.m. at Hannibal Park on April 22.