Tennis team remains busy

BEATRICE – The Waverly Lady Viking tennis team played four times last week, taking advantage of warmer temperatures and improved playing conditions.
The week started with a dual against a talented Elkhorn North squad. The Lady Vikes were defeated in all nine matches at the home dual on April 26.
Twenty-four hours later, Waverly looked to get back on track when they traveled to Lincoln for a dual with Lincoln Christian.
The Crusaders defeated the Lady Vikings six matches to three.
Morgan Schuelke scored an 8-3 victory in #3 singles.
Teammate Maddy Wells notched an 8-2 win over her opponent in #4 singles.
Lady Viking Mallory Kreikemeier also scored an 8-1 win in singles competition.
Camryn Hummel scored an 8-2 win in her singles match up in Lincoln.
In doubles competition, Maddy Brunssen and Alayna Landis won 8-5.
On April 30, the Lady Vikings traveled to Blair to take on the Lady Bears.
Waverly was defeated by a 7-2 margin.
Hummel earned the team’s lone win in singles competition.
Lady Vikings Zoey Nelson and Maddy Wells earned an 8-3 win in their doubles matchup.
On Saturday, Waverly traveled to Beatrice to take part in a doubles Invitational on a hot and windy afternoon.
Brunnsen and Kreikemeier finished 2-1 at the tourney and earned runner-up medals.
Lady Vikings Raedynn Refshauge and Tessa Paulsen also teamed up for a win at the Saturday meet.