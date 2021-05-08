 Skip to main content
Tennis team remains busy
Tennis team remains busy

BEATRICE – The Waverly Lady Viking tennis team played four times last week, taking advantage of warmer temperatures and improved playing conditions.

The week started with a dual against a talented Elkhorn North squad.  The Lady Vikes were defeated in all nine matches at the home dual on April 26.

Twenty-four hours later, Waverly looked to get back on track when they traveled to Lincoln for a dual with Lincoln Christian.

The Crusaders defeated the Lady Vikings six matches to three.

Morgan Schuelke scored an 8-3 victory in #3 singles.

Teammate Maddy Wells notched an 8-2 win over her opponent in #4 singles.

Lady Viking Mallory Kreikemeier also scored an 8-1 win in singles competition.

Camryn Hummel scored an 8-2 win in her singles match up in Lincoln.

In doubles competition, Maddy Brunssen and Alayna Landis won 8-5.

On April 30, the Lady Vikings traveled to Blair to take on the Lady Bears.

Waverly was defeated by a 7-2 margin.

Hummel earned the team’s lone win in singles competition.

Lady Vikings Zoey Nelson and Maddy Wells earned an 8-3 win in their doubles matchup.

On Saturday, Waverly traveled to Beatrice to take part in a doubles Invitational on a hot and windy afternoon.

Brunnsen and Kreikemeier finished 2-1 at the tourney and earned runner-up medals.

Lady Vikings Raedynn Refshauge and Tessa Paulsen also teamed up for a win at the Saturday meet.

