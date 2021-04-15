Teen robbed at gunpoint in Jaycee Park

WAVERLY – A 13-year-old girl was robbed at gunpoint of Air Jordan shoes Monday afternoon after meeting an 18-year-old Lincoln man at a park in Waverly to sell them, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

He said they were called to Jaycee Park at 5:15 p.m.

The girl told deputies Elijah Hergott pulled up with another man. During the sale, the other person pulled out a handgun and ordered her to get out of the vehicle.

She got out and ran off, without getting money for the shoes.

Wagner said deputies contacted Hergott early Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of robbery, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. They are continuing to look for the second man, he said.

Deputies recovered the stolen shoes.