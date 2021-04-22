Team focuses on fun, gains state success for Waverly

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rourke, a junior and FFA president, said the goal of the Ag Sales competition was to sell a drone to the judge. While it was an online competition, Rourke recalls everything went better than she expected despite wishing it was in person.

“It was definitely an experience that I won’t forget,” she said. “It was super exciting to be able to be in that situation to compete at State.”

Waverly FFA also qualified in the welding competition, but they did not place. That team included Conrad Schroeder, Dalton Wheeler, Warren Rolf and Tucker Hespe.

In the non-qualifying events, Waverly FFA had teams for the Environmental and Natural Resources competition where Makayla Anselmo received a blue ribbon and James Schmidt received a red ribbon and Meats Evaluation and Technology competition.

The chapter also qualified for the national competition af5ter receiving the Premier Chapter Award for the activities they did over the past year, Spath said.

Rourke felt the team gained a lot of experience this year and is looking forward to doing well in competitions next year.