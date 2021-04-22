Team focuses on fun, gains state success for Waverly

WAVERLY – Kris Spath has been an FFA advisor for 25 years. Eight of those years have been spent at Waverly High School.
She’s seen teams ebb and flow. Some are focused on winning and some just want to have fun. They are high school kids, right?
“That’s where we’re at now,” Spath said. “We just enjoy being around each other and doing some community service.”
Spath’s 48-member team is made up of mostly freshman and sophomores and a few juniors and seniors. After some success at state, she said she’s starting to see the tides turn toward a more competitive team.
The Ag Sales team made up of Lily Krajewski, Charlotte Kasten, Emelia Rourke and Hunter Claycomb placed 10th overall. Krajewski individually placed sixth overall receiving a purple ribbon while her counterparts Kasten received a red ribbon and Rourke received a white ribbon.
Krajewski, a sophomore and FFA secretary, was not expecting to receive such a high placement.
“I knew that I had a really good judge,” she said. “When I went in there, we talked really well. He was really interested and he talked a lot as well which is always good. But on the test part I was like, there’s no way.”
Rourke, a junior and FFA president, said the goal of the Ag Sales competition was to sell a drone to the judge. While it was an online competition, Rourke recalls everything went better than she expected despite wishing it was in person.
“It was definitely an experience that I won’t forget,” she said. “It was super exciting to be able to be in that situation to compete at State.”
Waverly FFA also qualified in the welding competition, but they did not place. That team included Conrad Schroeder, Dalton Wheeler, Warren Rolf and Tucker Hespe.
In the non-qualifying events, Waverly FFA had teams for the Environmental and Natural Resources competition where Makayla Anselmo received a blue ribbon and James Schmidt received a red ribbon and Meats Evaluation and Technology competition.
The chapter also qualified for the national competition af5ter receiving the Premier Chapter Award for the activities they did over the past year, Spath said.
Rourke felt the team gained a lot of experience this year and is looking forward to doing well in competitions next year.
“I think our team got a lot better this year and so we’ll have more experience,” she said. “We got a lot more experience this year and so we won’t really have to start from the beginning to learn all the steps and how to build a rapport.”
Waverly FFA leadership team’s first goal they established after being elected was to ensure chapter members were having fun. After the success they saw this year, Spath is seeing her students get more motivated with the goal of doing more next year.
“It takes success to really feed that fire to actually want to win,” Spath said. “I’m not here to train these kids to win, I’m here to give them experience. If I can do that for them, and they end up winning, cool, but if they don’t end up winning and they’re proud of themselves, I’m fine with that too. Although I do love winning.”