WAVERLY – Behind 14 state qualifiers, the Waverly girls track team took second place at the B-3 District Track Meet at home on May 9. Winning the meet was Norris, who scored 140 points.

“We had a very exciting day at districts,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “The coaches and I are extremely proud of how we competed across the board. We have 29 state qualifiers (both boys and girls) competing in 32 individual events and all six relays. It really shows our depth and determination. Our district was pretty good and we showed up well.”

Leading the charge for the Vikings was Alonna Depalma, who won two individual golds. They came in the 100 meter dash in a time of 12.16 and the 400 meter dash where she clocked a 57.70.

Also getting to state on time in the 100 meter dash for the Vikings was Alyssa Folds, who ran a personal record of 12.63 to get fourth place.

In the relays, Waverly picked up three first place finishes.

It started with the 4x800 meter relay team of Millie Waldo, Marissa Gross, Blakeley Meyers and Emma Steffensen who won in a time of 9:43.83. Tahya Mrsny, Alyssa Folds, Joslyn Rice and Alonna Depalma posted a 48.96 in the 4x100 meter relay to also take first.

Getting gold in the 4x400 meter relay and clocking a 4:04.93 were Rice, Waldo, Steffensen and Depalma.

Coming in second place in the 800 meter run was Steffensen after running a 2:22.30. Right behind her was Waldo, who posted a 2:24.97 for third place.

Freshman Tahya Mrsny ran a personal record time of 47.81 and came in fourth place in the 300 meter hurdles. This was good enough to get her into the state meet as an additional qualifier.

Both Avery Scott and Jolee Wiese made it to Burke after getting over 10-00 in the pole vault. Due to more misses at previous heights, Wiese took fourth place and Scott got second.

Annie Harms came in third place in the long and triple jumps with personal record marks of 16-09.25 and 35-00.25. Earning fifth place in those same events and getting into state as an additional qualifier was Alaina Ropte who jumped PRs of 16-06.50 and 34-01.50.

Mya Dubas became the third Viking to qualify in the triple jump. Her sixth place jump of 33-10 was good enough to get her in as an additional qualifier.

Jaelyn Dicke was the lone thrower on both the girls and boys sides to get to state for Waverly. She came in fourth place in the shot put with a toss of 36-09.

Medaling, but not getting to state for the Vikings were Lillie Benes and Tia Phaisan. Benes got sixth in the two mile with a PR time of 12:41.28 and Phaisan clocked a PR of 50.23 in the 300 meter hurdles and also got sixth.

Waverly competed in the Class B State Track Meet at Omaha Burke on May 17 and 18. Information on how the Vikings did at State will be published in the May 25 issue of The Waverly News.