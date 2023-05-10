NEBRASKA CITY– In a field of eight teams, the Mead boys track team took second place with 90 points at the Orville Rettig Invite hosted by Nebraska City Lourdes on May 5. The Raider girls ended up in fourth place and finished with 47 points.

“This was an eight-team meet, with smaller schools and after I looked at the entries I thought we might have a good day,” Mead Head Coach Rod Henkel said. “We did not do as well as expected in the field events, however, we more than made up for it on the track to finish second. This was a nice accomplishment for the boys and a team effort.”

Playing a big part in the Raiders second place finish was Justin Felty in the middle distance and distance events.

Felty won the mile in a time of 5:11.58 and got second place in the two mile by clocking an 11:13.82. He also earned third place in the 800 meter run after posting a 2:20.18.

“We hope this was a break-out day for Justin and a huge confidence boost,” Henkel said. “His 24 individual points were definitely a key to our runner-up finish. This was definitely the highlight of the meet for our coaching staff.”

Picking up a gold medal in the boys triple jump was Branden Koranda with a mark of 40-08. The senior also got fourth place in the long jump by going 18-04.75.

Beau LaCroix took first place in the shot put with a heave of 45-05.50.

Earning a silver medal in the 400 meter dash with a time of 52.92 was Tyler Else. He added a third place finish in the 200 meter dash by clocking a 24.51.

In the 300 meter hurdles, Hayden Goebel took second after running a 47.26 and Ty Crouse was right behind him in third posting a 48.65.

Mead came in second place in the 4x100 meter relay by running a 46.28. The Raiders also got third in the 4x400 meter relay after getting to the line in 4:14.51.

For the Mead girls, they were led by Michelle Huckeby, who medaled in three events. She took fifth in the 200 meter dash in a time of 29.02, sixth in the 400 meter dash by clocking a 67.58 and then fourth place in the long jump with a mark of 14-00.25.

Securing a second place finish in the shot put with a throw of 31-01 was Addison O’Brien and Lilly Flynn ended up in third with a heave of 29-10.50. Flynn also got a bronze medal in the discus with a toss of 90-00 and Hailey Muhlbach took sixth with a mark of 83-10.

Shull placed fourth in the triple jump with a jump of 28-04. She also got sixth place in the long jump by registering a 13-08.50 jump.

The final medal in the field for the Raiders came in the triple jump competition where Kailey Strait got fifth with a mark of 27-06. Strait also picked up a fifth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles by running a 20.18.

Eva Georgoulopoulos battled to a fourth place finish in a time of 2:40.72 in the 800 meter run and the 4x100 meter relay squad placed third running a 57.18.

The Mead track team competed at the D-2 District Meet at Osceola on May 10. The top two in individual events and the first place relay teams qualified for the Class D State Track Meet. Results will be in next week’s newspaper.

Below are the rest of the results for the Raiders.

Orville Rettig Track Invite

Girls 100 M Dash- 9. Taylar Shull, 14.63; 11. Addison O’Brien, 14.75

Girls 200 M Dash- 11. Addison O’Brien, 31.10; 15. Hailey Muhlbach, 32.41

Girls Long Jump- 9. Kailey Strait, 12-03.25

Girls Shot Put- 11. Hailey Muhlbach, 26-06

Boys 100 M Dash- 10. Tyler Else, 12.08; 19. David O’Brien, 13.28

Boys Discus- 7. Chris Hanson, 98-01; 12. Beau LaCroix, 94-06; 14. Tytus Lee, 92-05; 20. Waylon Greise, 81-09

Boys Shot Put- 12. Waylon Greise, 34-10; 13. Tytus Lee, 34-09.50; 15. Chris Hanson, 33-02.50