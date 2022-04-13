Teachers feel ‘pinch’ at Dist. 145 buildings, DLR to move forward on master planning

EAGLE – The teachers have spoken, and many of them feel that Waverly School District 145’s facilities are running out of space.

Omaha-based architecture firm DLR is enlisted to handle the district’s facilities master planning, and the firm recently concluded a series of interviews with teachers and staff at each of the district’s five school buildings to gauge feelings on the effectiveness of each building in supporting the school’s curriculum.

DLR representatives Scott Gatewood, Melissa Nappo and Darin Hanigan presented the results from the interviews at the school board’s most recent meeting, held on Monday, April 4 at Eagle Elementary School.

Staff were surveyed with questions asking them to rate their buildings on a scale of 1 to 5 – with 1 being least positive and 5 being the most positive – in five categories: safety, attractiveness to potential enrollees, whether it complements the school’s curriculum, whether it supports student achievement and whether it can handle increased enrollment.

The results show that staff at Eagle Elementary and Waverly Middle School feel most positively about their buildings, while Waverly High School and Waverly Intermediate School scored the lowest.

Particular areas of concern at WIS are its ability to accept more students and its attractiveness – 86% of staff selected “1” or “2” on the “attractiveness” question.

“What we heard a ton at this school was that it doesn’t feel like an elementary school, it still feels like an old high school,” Nappo said. “They’d like to see it be more age-appropriate.”

The WIS building served as the district’s middle school and high school until the current high school building was built in 1998.

Nappo also said many of the rooms in the building go unused and that they’re essentially “wasted space.” Hanigan said some of that may be because sunlight does not reach many of the rooms in the building’s core, which makes those spaces poor educational areas for long periods of time. Such areas with unused space could be prime candidates for repurposing, Nappo said, rather than forcing the need for additions to the existing buildings.

A question posed to staff asked if they felt their building “supports increased enrollment.” Staff at Waverly High School largely reported (87%) that the building is running out of space, while Waverly Middle School staff are feeling a similar “pinch,” Nappo said.

Those feelings are supported by enrollment data included in the presentation. According to DLR’s district enrollment projections, at a “conservative” 2.6% growth rate, Waverly Middle School will hit its capacity in the 2025-26 school year, while the high school will reach its limit one year later.

Gatewood explained that though the district’s enrollment totals have averaged about a 2% increase per year since 2013, the 2.6% growth rate was used considering housing developments underway in Waverly and Eagle. Hanigan said the higher number helps to project when the issue of capacity could become a serious problem for the district.

“That’s how we start to identify that the (middle school) and high school are going to be out of space by (a certain) year if it continues just on a conservative growth the way we’re at,” Hanigan said.

Superintendent Cory Worrell said classroom capacity issues are already starting to be felt at Waverly High School, where teachers may soon have to begin moving from classroom to classroom, instead of having their own classroom space.

In a separate interview in late March, Worrell said the space issues at the high school could start to have impacts on educational opportunities for the building’s students.

“It limits the ability to offer course offerings when you don’t have classrooms to put them in, so we’re going to have to just really watch that in the next couple of years,” Worrell said. “It’s not necessarily a panic situation, but it will be something we’re going to have to address here in the near future.”

DLR also reported the district’s overall facilities’ needs, which the firm and school board will consider as they continue to put together the district’s master plan. At the top of the list was a need for upgraded and widespread technology.

“We’re in the process of working with the technology director and district leadership to identify a plan to deploy more projections and more technology that is fixed in every classroom,” Gatewood said.

Other cross-district considerations will be the lack of secure vestibules in each building and a desire from staff to have more collaboration among the district’s schools.

Gatewood said now that the school board has information about the issues brought up concerning the district’s facilities, DLR will move into the “program evaluation” phase of planning. That involves reviewing the district’s curriculum to see whether the facilities are causing any deficiencies in instruction.

From there, Gatewood said DLR will develop “concepts” for how the district’s facilities adapt to handle the influx of students and better support the curriculum that the district would like to have in place. Hanigan said this phase is separate from the design phase.

“We’re looking at the internal existing facilities and trying to compare all of this information that we’re gathering early on, and start to create a plan for the next 15 to 20 years,” Hanigan said.

Gatewood said his group plans to hold at least two meetings later this year to gain input from community members on their thoughts for the district’s future. A final master planning document is scheduled to be completed early this fall.

Worrell said now is a good time to be having facilities discussions, as any severe impacts of crowding are at least a few years off.

“We’re at a place right now where I think we can manage it,” Worrell said.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.