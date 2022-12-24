Take precautions to have healthy holiday

FREMONT – Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) encourages the public to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 over the holidays by staying home when sick, handwashing, and staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccinations. COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Nebraska, increasing by 52 percent in the past 14 days. The New York Times has ranked Nebraska as the fourth-highest state for COVID-19 cases in the United States (as of Dec. 20). An average of 532 cases per day were reported in the state in the last week. Nebraskans must take action to have a healthy holiday season.

If you are sick over the holidays, please do not gather with others. Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, runny nose, diarrhea, and difficulty breathing.

Stay healthy this holiday season by:

- Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Staying home if you are sick

- Covering coughs and sneezes (not using your hands)

- Getting flu and COVID-19 vaccines

- Cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and mobile devices Vaccination remains the best way to stay protected against severe infection from COVID-19 and flu, protect loved ones, and keep our communities safe. With rising COVID-19 rates, now is the time to get your booster if you have not already. CDC recommends that everyone who is eligible gets an updated (bivalent) COVID-19 booster. They are safe, effective, and provide extra protection – even if you’ve already gotten two or more doses of the original vaccine. It’s never too late to get vaccinated.

Three Rivers Public Health Department offers walk-in vaccination clinics Monday through Friday. Clinic hours are Monday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.. Patients are encouraged to call ahead, as hours may vary with the coming holiday season. The seasonal flu shot, the primary COVID-19 vaccine series (for everyone six months and older), and Pfizer and Moderna bivalent boosters are available at the clinic. Three Rivers Public Health Department also has COVID-19 at-home test kits available.

For more information, call Three Rivers District Health Department at 402-727-5396.