Sweltering heat doesn’t stop Wahoo and Cedar Bluffs

FREMONT- The Wahoo and Cedar Bluffs girls golf team were back on the links battling 100 degree weather at the Arlington Invite at the Fremont Country Club on Sept. 20. Getting sixth place was the Wildcats with a score of 507 and Wahoo took eighth place with a 521.

Earning the only medal from the area at the meet was Elly Samek in 15th place. She ended up with an 18 hole score of 507.

Finishing 13 strokes back of Samek was Addy Sweeney shooting a 123. Morgan Barnhart ended up carding a 136 and Summer Sukstorf was right behind her with a 138.

For the Warriors, senior Teegan Roberts led the way in her second invite ever. She just missed out on a medal in 18th place shooting a 118.

“Teegan had a really solid day,” Wahoo Head Coach Curtis Carlson said. “She was able to avoid really big numbers and was just very consistent throughout her round.”

Coming up with a score of 132 and finishing second for Wahoo was Aspen Eckley.

The final two golfers for the Warriors were Erika Maldonado and Samantha Norris. Carding a 134 was Maldonado and Norris shot a 137.

“As a team, we had a very up and down day,” Carlson said. “There were some great holes, like Erika carding a birdie on the par 4 9th hole (the next best score from anyone in the field was a bogey). There were also some holes that the girls would love to play again. I feel good that the girls continued to battle when they were not having their best rounds.”

Bennington won the team title with 386 points and Oakland-Craig came in second with 407. Payton Morgan and Savannah McFalls of Bennington tied for the top score at the meet by carding a 93.

Cedar Bluffs was at Grandpa Woods Golf Course in Murdock on Sept. 26 and Wahoo was at the Trailblazer Conference Invite on Sept. 28. The Wildcats will also be at the Oakland-Craig Invite at 9 a.m. on Oct. 1.