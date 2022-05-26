Sweeney medals in two events at State Track Meet

OMAHA- In her first trip to the State Track and Field Meet, Addy Sweeney of Cedar Bluffs made the most of her opportunity medaling in two out of the three events she competed in at Omaha Burke on May 20 and 21. Her performance helped the Wildcats get 44th in the team standings with two points, while North Platte St. Patrick’s won with 46.

"It was such a rewarding experience watching Addy earn two medals at the state meet, she has worked so hard to get to where she is today, and I am so incredibly proud of her," Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Danielle Amen said. "Qualifying as freshman was a wonderful opportunity for Addy. The state meet is a huge stage, something she has never experience before and all the emotion that comes with. She is such a competitor and even with her two medals, she wasn't satisfied. I look forward to seeing what her future holds with her drive to keep pushing herself."

Sweeney’s first medal came in the long jump where she went 16-01.75 to get eighth place. That jump came on her final attempt before finals.

That success followed her into the prelims of the 300 meter hurdles. She got second place in heat one and fourth place overall with a time of 48.08 which was a new personal record.

In the preliminaries of the 100 meter hurdles Sweeney just missed out on getting to the finals. She came in tenth place and was 28 tenths of a second from getting in the top eight with a time of 16.59. This was also another PR for the freshman.

After a solid performance the day before, Sweeney ended up clocking a 53.16 in the finals of the 300 meter hurdles. That got her to the finish line in eighth place overall.

The medals that Sweeney won at state this year mean a little bit more to the school and the community due to the fact that it’s the first time in five years a Wildcat athlete has accomplished this.