OSCEOLA – Addy Sweeney led the Cedar Bluffs girls track team to a fifth place finish with 46 points at the D-2 District Track Meet at Osceola on May 10. The sophomore pulled off the difficult feat of qualifying for state in four different events.

“Addy did a great job yesterday competing in all of her events,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Cody Dunlap said. “There was a high level of competition in our district that helped push her, especially in the 400 (meter dash) and 300 (hurdles) for the additional qualifying times. We knew going in that the turnaround time of the 800 meter run to the 300 hurdles was going to challenge her physically since the 300s are right after the 800 but she mentally accepted the challenge and ran two great times yesterday to set herself up well for state.”

The first medal for Sweeney came in the long jump where she got second with a season record jump of 16-05.25. Back in fifth place was Hannah Cozad with a personal record mark of 14-10.50.

Sweeney’s only gold medal of the day came on the track in the 800 meter run. The tough competition pushed her to run a PR time of 2:29.38.

In both the 300 meter hurdles and the 400 meter dash, Sweeney took home third place finishes and got into the state meet as an additional qualifier. Her time in the 300 meter hurdles was 49.85 and she got to the line in a PR of 1:01.87 in the 400.

Maddie Thomas took third in the shot put and came up just short of the state meet. The junior ended up with a personal record throw of 31-10.50.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Addison Newill, Kaylee Adams, Hannah Cozad and Thomas took third place and ran a 4:27.76. Getting sixth in the 4x100 meter relay after clocking a 56.27 were Hannah Cozad, Newill, Thomas and Emmy Shanahan.

Grabbing a sixth place finish in the 800 meter run was Kaylee Adams. The freshman posted a personal record time of 2:45.70.

For the boys, the Wildcats ended up in ninth place with 18 points. Unfortunately, Cedar Bluffs wasn’t able to qualify any boys to the state meet.

Graham Huffman was the top performer for the Wildcats in the 1,600 meter run. He led for three laps of the race and ended up getting third place overall in a PR time of 5:07.29.

Taking fourth in the 110 meter high hurdles was Camden Patyk who clocked a 20.04. Trayven Kluthe got fifth place in the 300 meter hurdles after running a PR time of 46.26.

The only relay that the Wildcat boys competed in was the 4x800. Huffman, Oscar Tauson, Christopher Amaya and Morgan Marten ran an 8:59.59 which earned them third place overall.

“All of the kids competed to their potential yesterday and did everything we asked of them,” Dunlap said. “They gave it their all and left it all out there for the possibility of additional qualifying in a few events. How they finished this season keeps their sights set on Burke for next year.”

Sweeney will compete at 11:30 a.m. in the long jump at state on May 19. She also runs at 4:00 p.m. in the 400 meter dash and at 5:40 p.m. in the 300 meter hurdles prelims. On May 20, Sweeney run in the first event on the track the 800 meter run at 1:30 p.m.