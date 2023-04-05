YUTAN – The Cedar Bluffs boys and girls track teams traveled to the Yutan Relays on March 28. In a competition made up of Class C and D schools, the Wildcats came in eighth place in the combined team score with 57 points.

“I felt that the athletes competed well against the bigger schools,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Cody Dunlap said. “They stepped up to the competition and finished in good contention. Each meet we keep improving in overall times and splits, so we know we are moving in the right direction.”

Addy Sweeney had the top performance on the day for Cedar Bluffs by getting first place in the girls long jump. Her jump of 15-09.75 was three feet in front of the next competitor.

“There was great competition at the meet in the girls’ long jump, so having Addy place first was great to see,” Dunlap said. “She attended camps over the summer and has been putting in the work in the weight room to fine tune her jumping skills and get stronger.”

Also medaling for the Wildcats in the event was Hannah Cozad, who took sixth place with a mark of 14-09.75.

In the triple jump, Macey Bubbert brought home a third place medal. She finished behind Kylie Krajicek and Jenna Benjamin of Yutan with a jump of 28-06.75.

Ending up in fourth place in the high jump for Cedar Bluffs was Ali Bartholomaus. She along with three other competitors cleared 4-06.

On the track, both the 4x400 meter relay and the 4x800 meter relay girls teams took third place. Maddie Thomas, Kaylee Adams, Allison Reade and Addy Sweeney clocked a 4:35.04 in the 4x400 and Reade, Addison Newill, Bartholomaus and Adams ran an 11:20.16 in the 4x800.

Finishing in fourth place for the Wildcat girls were the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. The squad of Hannah Cozad, Newill, Maddie Thomas and Bubbert posted a 55.26 in the 100 relay and Emmy Shanahan, Skyli Sweeny, Mika Price and Jaydyn Bittinger ran 2:05.74 in the 4x200.

The final medalist for Cedar Bluffs came in the 3,200 distance medley. Sweeney, Newill, Adams and Bartholomaus hit the finish in a time of 14:59.85.

Pacing the Wildcat boys was the 3,200 distance medley team, who took third by clocking a 12:43.73. Competing in the relay were Oscar Tauson, Nash Honeywell, Chris Amaya and Graham Huffman.

Coming in fourth place was the team of Huffman, Honeywell, Tauson and Amaya in the 4x800 meter relay. They posted a time of 8:32.67.

In both the 4x200 and the 4x400 meter relays, Cedar Bluffs came in fifth place. Tawin Vithantirawat, Honeywell, Amaya and Huffman ran a 1:51.02 and Huffman, Amaya, Tauson and Morgan Marten got to the line in 4:08.62.

This week the Wildcats competed at the Douglas County Invite on April 4.

The rest of the results from the Yutan Relay Invite can be found below.

Yutan Relay Invite Results Girls 4x200 Relay- 7. Cedar Bluffs, 2:02.94

Girls 800 Sprint Medley- 7. Cedar Bluffs (Emmy Shanahan, Grace Cozad, Maddie Thomas and Macey Bubbert), 2:14.96

Girls Distance Medley- 8. Cedar Bluffs (Leah Jansen, Mika Price, Allison Reade and Shelby Samek), 5:38.22

Girls High Jump- 9. Kaylee Adams, 4-04; 10. Addy Sweeney, 4-02; 14. Addison Newill, 4-00

Girls Long Jump- 19. Mika Price, 12-08.50

Girls Shot Put- 18. Abigail Henderson, 25-06; 25. Emmy Shanahan, 22-09; 27. Jaydyn Bittinger, 22-00; 28. Alli Benke, 20-08

Girls Discus- 14. Jaydyn Bittinger, 69-08; 15. Abigail Henderson, 66-07; 20. Vanessa Marten, 60-09; 24. Alli Benke, 49-08

Boys 4x100 Relay- 8. Cedar Bluffs (Camden Patyk, Wyatt Peoples, Gus Jacoby and Morgen Marten), 55.18

Boys 800 Sprint Medley- 8. Cedar Bluffs (Tyler Story, Wyatt Peoples, Tawin Vithantirawat and Gabe Foley), 2:21.53

Boys Distance Medley- 8. Cedar Bluffs (Camden Patyk, Nash Honeywell, Tawin Vithantirawat and Gabe Foley), 5:01.49

Boys Long Jump- 8. Morgen Marten, 17-10

Boys Triple Jump- 18. Wyatt Peoples, 28-10.25

Boys Shot Put- 23. Tyler Story, 22-07

Boys Discus- 25. Tyler Story, 50-02