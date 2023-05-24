OMAHA – Addy Sweeney of Cedar Bluffs pulled off one of the hardest feats at the Class D State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke High School on May 19 and 20. The sophomore not only qualified for state in four different events, but she medaled in all four of them as well.

By herself, she earned her school 14th place in the Class D girls team standings with 16 points. Winning the meet was Osceola with 48 points and Nebraska Christian was second with 42 points.

One of the top finishes for Sweeney came in the long jump competition on Friday where she got third place with a mark of 16-08.75. This was an improvement from a year ago when she got eighth place in the event.

“It was really exciting because last year I got eighth place,” Sweeney said. “So to get third place this year was really an accomplishment for me. At districts, I didn’t jump the best, so it felt good to get third here at state.”

In the prelims of the 400 meter dash, Sweeney qualified with the sixth fastest time of 1:01.71. She bettered her performance the next day with a third place finish in the finals in a time of 1:01.06.

The first event of the day on Saturday for Sweeney was the 800 meter run. In a tough competition field, she battled to get sixth place and clocked a 2:27.16.

Sweeney’s final race over the long two days was the 300 meter hurdles. With two races already under her belt on the day, she earned seventh place after posting a time of 48.70.

The prior day, Sweeney got into the finals of the 300 hurdles race by running a 47.87, which was the third fastest time in qualifying.

With the accomplishment of medaling in four events sinking in, Sweeney was proud to be able the represent the community of Cedar Bluffs in such a positive way on the state level. Her goal is to improve on her finishes at state next season and hopefully get more Wildcat track athletes to qualify for state in the future.

“It was really exciting, especially going in four events this year,” Sweeney said. “I feel really good about myself and I’m excited to get more people to come with me to state next year.”