Swartz powers Cavaliers to top five finish with pair of silvers

OMAHA- Leaving everything out on the track is exactly what Kamdyn Swartz of Bishop Neumann did in his last State Track Meet at Omaha Burke on May 20 and 21. The senior for the Cavaliers captured second place in both hurdle events and helped his team get fourth place with 35.5 points in Class C.

“It’s great that I was able to run PRs these last few days,” Swartz said. “In the end, it is all I can really ask for at the end of the season. I have been trying to get under 15 for a long time in the 100 hurdles, so that was great to be able to accomplish that.”

Swartz’s first finals race of Saturday was in the 100 meter hurdles. In a tough competition field, he battled the eventual State Champ Deagan Puppe of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge all the way to the finish line and ended up clocking a 14.75.

It was another tight finish for Swartz in the 300 meter hurdles, an event he has struggled with at times throughout this year. He put together one of his best races in the finals and came within hundredths of a second of knocking off Beau Ruskamp of Wisner-Pilger by clocking a 39.98.

Neumann experienced quite a bit of success with their relays as their 4x400 meter team of Calvin Sassaman, Trent Moudry, Michael Lynch, and Luke Meis put together one of their best times of the season with a 3:32.08. They won the second heat of the relay but were six tenths of a second off the champions from Grand Island Central Catholic.

In the 4x800 meter relay, Lynch, Jude Polacek, Joseph Haberman, and Meis got eighth place overall running an 8:35.25. That was just in front of Freeman who was hot on their track.

After a solid run at districts last week, Meis was able to replicate another solid performance in the 800 meter run at the state meet. The junior for the Cavaliers was able to post a 2:02.79 which was good enough to get him fourth place overall.

Coming home with two medals in both the high jump and the triple jump competitions at State was Connor Schutt. He ended up clearing 6-02 in the high jump to get fourth and was eighth in the triple jump with a mark of 42-10.25.

“It was definitely a great experience being out here and the competition was like nothing I have ever had before,” Schutt said. “Overall, I don’t think there was anything else I could have done to help me, but again it was just such a great experience.”

Competing in both the discus and shot put events for Neumann was Moudry. The sophomore ended up getting 18th in the shot put with a throw of 46-06.25 and earned 23rd place in the discus with a heave of 115-05.

On top of the 4x400 meter relay, Sassaman competed alongside Swartz in the prelims of the 300 meter hurdles. He just missed out on getting to the finals by running a 42.11 for 10th place.

The team race went down to the wire in Class C. Grand Island Central Catholic was able to surpass Battle Creek for first place in the last event and scored 68 points.