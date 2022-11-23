Svehla looks to change culture at Raymond Central

RAYMOND – This winter the Raymond Central boys basketball team will be starting a new era with Ben Svehla at the helm. This is Svehla’s first time being a head coach, but this doesn’t mean he is a stranger to the sport or Raymond Central.

Svehla has been with Raymond Central as a teacher for the last four years. During this time he was the assistant coach for the Mustangs boys basketball team until taking the head coaching role from Andrew Placke this year.

Prior to Raymond Central, Svehla was the assistant coach at Lincoln Northeast, which is the school from which he also graduated.

“I feel like I was ready to take a step up and do something I haven’t done before,” Svehla said. “I was an assistant for four years at Lincoln Northeast, before I came to Raymond. I have kind of been involved in high school basketball my whole life.”

What Svehla thinks will help him in this new experience is the fact that he is familiar with the program and the athletes inside it. It has also helped him realize things that he would have maybe done differently as the head coach over the last three seasons on the bench.

“It has really helped,” Svehla said. “I really like the community and they have been great and supportive. The freshmen who were here three years ago are now seniors and I have a pretty good relationship with them. It’s nice because I can sit back and think about how I would have done things differently over the last three years and then hopefully implement some of that.”

Coming into this year, the Mustangs are on a stretch of nine straight losing seasons. Last year was the closest Raymond Central has come to getting to .500 with a 9-15 record.

The Mustangs lost several key seniors from that squad in Andrew Otto, Josh Masek and Eli White. One player they do bring back is Isaak Fredrickson who averaged 11.5 points a game and 3.2 rebounds which helped him earn Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Third Team honors.

According to Svehla, it will be vital to have a player like that coming back in his first year as the head coach.

“It’s really important,” Svehla said. “Isaak has done a great job of getting the young guys on track with what we want to do. The thing I love about Isaak is he is such a bright kid. You tell him something to do and he does it. He also helps others along the way too. Skill wise he is one of our best guys and somebody we can rely on. He really wants to get this program in the right direction, and he is the type of guy who can lead us in that right direction.”

In the first few days of practice that Svehla has had with his group, he has been pleased with the effort they have put in. He knows they still have lots of improvement to make before now and their first game, but they are taking steps in the right direction.

“We have four seniors coming back and I really liked so far what I have seen from them,” Svehla said. “We have different expectations than in the past. I have told them a lot of times that I am a different coach than you have had before and they need to hold themselves accountable to meet the expectations we have. So far they have done that. We’ve been competing with each other really well these past three days and communicating. It boils down to building that culture and getting the right values instilled in these kids.”

In order to be successful this year and in the future, Svehla knows that the Mustangs are going to have to raise their play to compete within the Capitol Conference, which continues to get tougher and tougher. It’s a challenge that Svehla believes his squad is up for.

“Our conference is really hard,” Svehla said. “We have good teams from top to bottom. Not only are they good teams, but they have great coaches who are building strong programs. It’s definitely tough competition, but it’s something we pride ourselves on and that’s trying to rise to a challenge.”

Raymond Central opens up the season on the road at David City Aquinas on Dec. 2. Last season, the Mustangs beat the Monarchs at home 50-46.