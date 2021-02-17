Supervisors schedule public meeting in Mead about AltEn

WAHOO – Discussion about the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead continued at the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting over the past two weeks.
In previous meetings, the county board discussed scheduling a public meeting with Mead Village Board of Trustees in regards to AltEn. The plant has been shut down by order of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE), but issues are ongoing.
“The issues are not going to stop just because the plant has stopped producing,” County Attorney Joe Dobesh said during the Feb. 9 meeting.
On Tuesday, the supervisors scheduled a public meeting in Mead concerning the AltEn situation. It will be held on March 1 at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at Mead High School.
AltEn experienced a frozen pipe burst during the early morning hours on Feb. 12. This caused waste to spill onto the plant’s property and travel onto University of Nebraska-Lincoln property. NDEE is currently monitoring the situation.
The supervisors also discussed a legislative bill which will prevent the use of treated seed cord in ethanol plants being discussed at the committee level. District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman presented this to the Natural Resources Committee on Feb. 3.
In other action, the board set two public hearings for March 2 at 9 a.m. The first is about the phase three final plat for the Estates Provence subdivision northeast of Yutan. This new phase will add 20 new lots to the subdivision.
The second hearing will be for an application from Tom Kucera in rural Ashland to rezone his property.
The county board also tabled a resolution which will remove a regulation which states: “If the planning commission postpones action and the applicant desires an immediate hearing before the county board, the applicant has the privilege of ap-
pearing before the county board at their next regularly scheduled meeting and request that a hearing date be set.”
This regulation directly contradicts state statute 23-114.01 (2) which states that the county board is unable to “hold its public meetings or take action on matters relating to…subdivision development...until it has received the recommendations of the commission.”
The public hearing for this resolution was scheduled for the Feb. 2 board meeting, but was tabled for the Feb. 9 meeting. The supervisors motioned to table this resolution again during the Feb. 9 meeting, so it will be carried over to the Feb. 16 meeting.