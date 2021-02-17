Supervisors schedule public meeting in Mead about AltEn

WAHOO – Discussion about the AltEn ethanol plant in Mead continued at the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting over the past two weeks.

In previous meetings, the county board discussed scheduling a public meeting with Mead Village Board of Trustees in regards to AltEn. The plant has been shut down by order of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE), but issues are ongoing.

“The issues are not going to stop just because the plant has stopped producing,” County Attorney Joe Dobesh said during the Feb. 9 meeting.

On Tuesday, the supervisors scheduled a public meeting in Mead concerning the AltEn situation. It will be held on March 1 at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium at Mead High School.

AltEn experienced a frozen pipe burst during the early morning hours on Feb. 12. This caused waste to spill onto the plant’s property and travel onto University of Nebraska-Lincoln property. NDEE is currently monitoring the situation.

The supervisors also discussed a legislative bill which will prevent the use of treated seed cord in ethanol plants being discussed at the committee level. District 23 Sen. Bruce Bostelman presented this to the Natural Resources Committee on Feb. 3.