Sullivan to be honored as the NSAA Coach of the Year for Boys Golf

Wahoo- On November 18, the Nebraska Schools Activities Association announced the 2020-2021 NFHS State Coaches of the Year. Earning the award for boy’s golf was Pat Sullivan of Bishop Neumann, after guiding the Cavaliers to the school’s first State Championship this past spring.
“It’s a really nice thing for the school and the Neumann golf program in general,” Sullivan said. “Every coach would tell you it’s the kids who deserve all the awards. They thanked me and told me I am doing a good job with the program and that’s better than any award.”
According to Sullivan, last year’s squad was very coachable. They had a good knowledge of the game coming in, which made his job much easier.
“These kids were all very coachable,” Sullivan said. “They got private instructions, so I tried to stay out of the way a little bit when it came to their swings and things like that. I try to focus more on the practice techniques and the courses that we play. Overall, this team was a very easy team to coach.”
In Sullivan’s 21 years as the golf coach at Neumann, last year’s state tournament was a nerve-racking one for him. He was surprised with how things played out, but couldn’t have been more ecstatic of the outcome in the end, winning on an extra hole.
“I thought we would win more handily than that, but the way it came out was perfect,” Sullivan said. “I think everyone who was involved with that agrees and it couldn’t have been a better finish than it was.”
Another reason Sullivan was so happy to see this team win, was the fact they had a great team the year before as well. They never got the opportunity to see how they could do, with the COVID 19 pandemic wiping it out. Last year was almost a makeup for that.
“We had a really good team the year before, but it got knocked out by the pandemic,” Sullivan said. “So this was gratifying that we were able to finish it off this year.”
Sullivan refuses to take all the credit on the coaching side for how well last year’s team competed. He stated assistant coach Mike Weiss also played a big role in the team’s success.
“I have to give a little credit to my assistant Mike Weiss,” Sullivan said. “His experience with high-level competition and interaction with youth athletes was crucial.”
After being selected as the boy’s golf coach of the year, Sullivan stated he has been surprised by the feedback he has gotten from the community. He thought it would go unnoticed, but it certainly hasn’t.
“I have heard from a surprising number of people,” Sullivan said. “I thought it would fly under the radar, but I am very appreciative of the people who have congratulated me.”
Sullivan will receive his award along with 22 other coaches on March 11 at Pinnacle Bank Arena during halftime of the Class A Girls State Basketball Championship.