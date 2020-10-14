Sukstorf, Thiessen running for District 4

WAHOO – Scott Sukstorf was running unopposed for his sixth term for District 4 supervisor until Rob Thiessen submitted an affidavit declaring his write-in campaign on Sept. 16.
Sukstorf grew up in Cedar Bluffs and now lives under a Fremont address. He has been on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors for 20 years. Sukstorf also has also owned his own agriculture insurance company out of Cedar Bluffs, Sukstorf Insurance, and a farming operation for the past 40 years. He’s been on the Three Rivers Public Health Department Board of Health since its inception and has been president of the board in the past.
Sukstorf said that these experiences qualify him for his sixth term and that having business experience is important for the position.
“You got to run it like a business just like you’re running any other business,” Sukstorf said. “I enjoy the job very much and I enjoy serving the people of our county.”
Originally from Valley, Thiessen has lived in Saunders County for 20 years. He was on the Valley Volunteer Fire Department for 12 years as a volunteer firefighter and then after committing to classes, an EMT. He also has run his own grading business, Bert’s Dirt Work, for about 14 years and has been director of the Nebraska Airboat Association for 13 years.
While Thiessen doesn’t have 20 years of political experience like Sukstorf, he said that he does have a lot of experience with heavy equipment, road grading and doing whatever it takes to be successful.
“I’m going to do the best for the people,” Thiessen said. “What they want and ask of me in this district, and I will go out of my way to do what people need to get their district back up in the best shape that it possibly can.”
Sukstorf’s reasons for running again are inspired by his love for the position. He also wants to maintain lower taxes for the citizens of Saunders County, get through the COVID-19 pandemic and continue working on the county roads and bridges because it is a prominent issue.
“It’s just a never ending battle,” Sukstorf said.
Thiessen chose to run because he feels that Sukstorf does not have the right intentions in mind for the county. Thiessen said that Sukstorf’s vote approving the preliminary plat for the Whispering Ridge Estates housing development near Leshara is an example of the incumbent not voting with the people of Saunders County in mind.
Thiessen said he also has concerns about the roads and bridges in Saunders County and Sukstorf’s inability to follow up with his constituents.
“He does go and talk to the people that are having an issue, but there’s never any follow up, Thiessen said. “I guess the way I look at it is that my job is, if I get voted in,…I’m going to follow up on something, you have my word that I will.”
While early voting has already begun, polls will be open to vote for District 4 Board of Supervisors during the General Election on Nov. 3.
