Sukstorf, Thiessen running for District 4

“I’m going to do the best for the people,” Thiessen said. “What they want and ask of me in this district, and I will go out of my way to do what people need to get their district back up in the best shape that it possibly can.”

Sukstorf’s reasons for running again are inspired by his love for the position. He also wants to maintain lower taxes for the citizens of Saunders County, get through the COVID-19 pandemic and continue working on the county roads and bridges because it is a prominent issue.

“It’s just a never ending battle,” Sukstorf said.

Thiessen chose to run because he feels that Sukstorf does not have the right intentions in mind for the county. Thiessen said that Sukstorf’s vote approving the preliminary plat for the Whispering Ridge Estates housing development near Leshara is an example of the incumbent not voting with the people of Saunders County in mind.

Thiessen said he also has concerns about the roads and bridges in Saunders County and Sukstorf’s inability to follow up with his constituents.