Sukstorf re-elected in District 4

WAHOO – Scott Sukstorf won his sixth term on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors, according to the unofficial ballot count from the General Election.

“I really thought it might be a little closer than what it was but I’m very happy the way it turned out,” Sukstorf said.

Sukstorf said he is thankful for his voters and the confidence they have in him. He received 1,275 votes out of a total of 2,050. Sukstorf had been running unopposed until Rob Thiessen declared himself a write-in candidate in September. Write-in candidates received 513 votes.

While Thiessen is not projected to win, he still is happy with the amount of votes he received seeing it as a victory in itself. Thiessen said he congratulated his long-time friend Sukstorf after he learned the results. For him, in the end, it was a learning experience.

“It’s my first time doing anything like this so I really didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” Thiessen said. “It was a lot of work but it was a lot of fun.”

County Board Chairperson Doris Karloff was also up for reelection, but was running unopposed. She received 1,628 votes and will retain her seat in District 2.