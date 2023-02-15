WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team continued the hot streak they are on with a convincing 51-26 win over Yutan on Feb. 7. Defense was a huge factor in the Cavaliers’ win with 13 of the team’s points coming off 12 Chieftain turnovers.

“Nolan Timm is a really good player and we talked about how he can create things for himself and others,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach John Kreikemeier said. “It took us a little bit of time to adjust to his speed and he made some nice plays. Those last three quarters mixing it up between 31 and man, our guys were really getting after it and making it tough for them.”

Kicking off the scoring in the game with a jumper in the lane was AJ Arensberg for Yutan. That was followed up by a three from Braxton Wentworth that put Yutan up 5-2.

Later in the first, Turner Ahrens and Henry Stuhr of Neumann made jumpers that tied the game at 12 apiece.

To start the second, Ahrens hit a three for the Cavaliers and Drake Trent made a layup for the Chieftains. A fast break layup from Ahrens and a three from Carson Sabatka helped Neumann go on an 8-0 scoring run and grow their lead to 23-14.

With little time still remaining in the half, the Cavaliers scored three more points and had a 27-17 advantage at the break.

Scoring became even harder for Yutan in the second half. They were held to just seven points in the third and two in the fourth.

On the other end, Neumann had no problems putting up points as they went on to score in double digits in both third and fourth with 13 and 11.

During the third quarter, five of the 13 points for the Cavaliers came on a three from Cada and a fast break layup from Ahrens. The game was closed out with Andrew Vech scoring on a layup and three from Ahrens.

On the glass, Neumann had 33 rebounds compared to just 21 for the Chieftains. The Cavaliers also shot 49% from the field and Yutan made 22%.

This win marked four straight victories for the Cavaliers. Even with the injury bug hitting Neumann, they have found a way to insert players off the bench and still be successful.

“Obviously injuries are always disappointing,” Kreikemeier said. “The kids who have been hurt have done nothing, but support the team. They come to practice and support and that helps create an environment where the younger kids feel comfortable to come in and make plays.”

Leading the Cavaliers with 16 points, three rebounds and four assists was Ahrens and Cada ended up with 12 points. Aaron Spicka put up 10, Stuhr had eight, Carson Sabatka dropped in three and Vech finished with two.

Underneath the hoop, Trent had 12 points and five rebounds for the Chieftains. Braxton Wentworth scored five points, Timm ended up with four, Carson Jurey had three and Arensberg finished with two.

Neumann played at Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood on Feb. 14. Later in the week they are at Lincoln Christian at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Yutan only has one game left in the regular season. It is at Logan View/Scibner-Snyder at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.