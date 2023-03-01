WAVERLY – The Waverly boys basketball team earned a spot in a District Final with a 56-42 win over Plattsmouth in the B-2 Subdistrict title game at home on Feb. 23. A strong second quarter powered the Vikings to the double-digit victory.

Trailing 0-5 to start the game, Keaton Rine hit a trey to cut the Blue Devils lead to two. That was followed up by a fast break layup by Samuel Schernikau that tied the game at five.

Midway through the first quarter, Carter Gullion hit a three that put Waverly up by five. A 5-2 run by Plattsmouth to close out the quarter cut the Vikings’ advantage to 17-15.

Preston Harms caught fire from behind the arc in the second. His two treys helped Waverly outscore the Blue Devils 13-4 and grab a 30-18 lead heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, both teams traded buckets. In the end, it was Plattsmouth who scored 10 points and the Vikings put up nine.

With one quarter remaining, Waverly still clung to a double digit edge at 39-29.

For the third time in the contest, Harms was able to dial it in from deep which made it 42-31 in favor of the Vikings early in the fourth. Waverly would go on to score 14 more points in the quarter and pulled out the victory by that same margin.

A big factor in the Vikings’ win was their 15-0 advantage over the Blue Devils in points off of turnovers. On the glass, Waverly pulled down 21 rebounds and had 11 assists, seven steals and one block. From the field, the Vikings shot 46% from three and 80% from the free throw line.

AJ Heffelfinger paced Waverly with 18 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Right behind was Preston Harms with 17 points and one assist. Rounding out the scoring was Keaton Rine with six points, Schernikau put up five, Cooper Skrobecki had four and Kalev Allick and Gullion finished with three.

The Vikings took on Class B No. 5 Crete in the B-5 District Final on Feb. 28 at Crete for a chance to get to the Class B Boys State Basketball Tournament. Results will be published in next week’s newspaper.