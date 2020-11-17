Students awarded Seals of Biliteracy

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Education and the Nebraska International Language Association have awarded 38 Seals of Biliteracy to 37 Nebraska students this semester.

The Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy is a collaboration between the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) and the Nebraska International Language Association honoring high school students who have achieved a high level of proficiency in English and at least one other language.

Students apply for the Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy after demonstrating proficiency based on the Nebraska World Language Standards structured around communication, cultures, connections, communities, and cognition within a language other than English.

The 2020 Fall Nebraska Seal of Biliteracy recipients include Teagan Ahrens of Bishop Neumann Catholic High School, Spanish, and Rachel Loya of Wahoo High School, Spanish.