Struggles at the service line lead to home loss for Wildcats

CEDAR BLUFFS- In their first match in over a week, the Cedar Bluffs volleyball team was swept by Lyons-Decatur Northeast 25-21, 25-20, and 25-21 on Sept. 15 at home.

The match was much closer than the score shows. In both the first and third sets, the Wildcats had late leads that slipped away from them due to issues at the service line and in the serve receive game.

"We have been working hard on our serve and pass game this last week off from games,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Anna White said. “LDNE beat us in that department. We missed way too many serves and had too many receiving errors that kept us from finishing sets. Elley Headid played aggressive defense for us which we needed with the amount of tipping over the block they did. Allison Reade and Addison Newill did a nice job defending the net on overpasses as well. If we can clean up our serve and pass game, we should be more competitive for the rest of the season."

Earning five kills, two aces, and one dig in the match was Ali Bartholomaus, while Allison Reade ended up with four kills, three aces, and four digs. Shelby Samek got three kills and had one dig, Addison Newill came up with three kills, and Mika Price ended up with one kill.

Getting one ace was Grace Cozad, Elley Headid picked up 11 assists, seven digs, and two aces, and Maddie Thomas had five digs.

To start this week off, Cedar Bluffs had a home match with Class D-1 No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock on Sept. 20. The Wildcats will be hosting a triangular with Class D-2 No. 2 Howells-Dodge and Pender at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.