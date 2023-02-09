RAYMOND – Two victories at home against Conestoga and Nebraska City helped the Raymond Central girls basketball team move their record above .500. The Mustangs knocked off the Cougars 43-33 and the Pioneers 62-21.

In the matchup with Conestoga on Jan. 31, it was the second time that Raymond Central played the Cougars in four days. It was a much closer game than the first meeting, but it was once again the Mustangs who came out on top by 10.

With the score knotted at zero in the early going, Taylor Oldfied knocked down a trey. That was followed up by Madelyn Lubischer hitting a triple and Quincy Cotter scoring on a fast break to make it a 9-0 contest.

When the first quarter came to a close, Raymond Central was up 11-3.

Savannah Masek got in on the scoring action in the second with a three. Later in the quarter, the freshman hit another trey that extended the Mustangs advantage out to 25-9 at halftime.

Things continued to click offensively for Raymond Central in the third quarter. They put up another 13 points and got a three from Masek which made it 38-22 with one quarter remaining.

In the fourth, Conestoga was on the comeback trail with 11 points. The Mustangs were able to finish with five as they held on for a 10-point victory.

On the glass, Raymond Central had 30 rebounds to go along with 14 assists, 12 steals and two blocks. They also shot 34% from the field and 31% from three.

Finishing with 14 points was Cotter and Lubischer and Masek both had 10. Oldfield scored four points, Taylor Kopecky had three and Jordyn Harris ended up with two.

Two days later on Feb. 2, the Mustangs were matched up with Nebraska City. In every quarter, Raymond Central hit double digits and went on to win by 41 points.

With a 3-0 deficit in the first, Lubischer scored on a fast break. A few possessions later, Bailey Grant hit a triple to give the Mustangs a 7-5 edge.

The lead for Raymond Central was increased to four at 11-7 by the end of the quarter.

During the second, Oldfield hit a triple that put the Mustangs up by seven. Raymond Central’s advantage ballooned to double digits at 19-7 with a three from Lubischer.

Later in the half, Bailey Grant scored on a layup that gave the Mustangs 26. Six more points were put up by Raymond Central heading into the break, which increased their lead to 32-9.

With the game well in hand, the Mustangs put up 17 points in the third quarter and then another 13 in the fourth.

Raymond Central ended up outrebounding Nebraska City 36 to 29. They also had 30 steals, 14 assists and shot 36% from the field.

Cotter was the leading scorer with 14 points and both Lubischer and Masek put up 10. Ending up with four points was Oldfield, Kopecky had three and Harris finished with two.\

The Mustangs played at Louisville on Feb. 7. They wrapped up the regular season with a home game against Fort Calhoun at 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.