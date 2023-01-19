Strong three-point shooting powers Wahoo to win

WAHOO – The DC West girls basketball team ran into a hot shooting Wahoo squad when the two matched up on Jan. 14 in Wahoo. The C-1 No. 4 Warriors nailed 15 triples in the contest on their way to pulling out a 69-45 victory.

“We made 15 of them tonight,” Wahoo Head Coach Sean Forbes said after the game. “I thought coming into the season that could be a strength for us. They were all on good kicks and good passes. That’s really going to help us in the future if we can keep making those shots.”

With a 1-0 deficit to start the game, Sammy Leu knocked down the first trey of the contest for Wahoo. That was followed up by Sidney Smart making a deep two and Leu hitting two more threes, which gave the Warriors a 14-8 edge at the end of the first.

The lead for Wahoo was increased to double digits at 19-8, thanks to an Autumn Iversen layup and a corner three from her as well.

For the rest of the half, the Warriors held the Falcons to six points and put up 13 more of their own. One of the last baskets for Wahoo was a three from Teagan Watts that made it 32-14 in favor of the Warriors at the break.

The three-point barrage for the Warriors continued into the third and fourth with nine treys made between Smart, Iversen, Leu, Ava Lausterer and Erin Golladay. This increased Wahoo’s lead to 24 points in the end.

According to Forbes, it was nice to see the team put together two wins in a row on back-to-back nights after suffering a tough loss on Tuesday to Blair.

“Platteview last night was a really good team,” Forbes said. “So to play that well last night and then show up against a good DC West team makes me very proud of these girls.”

From three-point range Wahoo hit 44% against the Falcons. They also had 26 rebounds, 21 assists and 16 steals.

Finishing with 27 points on six made threes was Leu. Not far off that pace was Iversen with 20 points on four triples and Smart had 13 with three treys.

The Warriors were ready for the DC West game, thanks to a solid performance against Platteview on Jan. 13. An 18-3 lead for Wahoo in the first helped them knock off the Trojans 47-20.

Defense was turned up to its top notch in the contest for the Warriors. They held Platteview to five points and under in three out of the four quarters.

This showed in the stat box, with the Trojans only shooting 23% from the field and 12% from three. On the other side, Wahoo made 42% of all their shots and 44% from three.

Leu continued to be a force scoring the ball for the Warriors with 19 points. Also in double digits with 13 points was Iversen, both Lausterer and Sarah Kolterman had six and Smart scored three.

Shooting woes hurt Wahoo when they went on the road and took on Class B No. 10 Blair on Jan. 10. The Warriors were held to 14% from the field and 5% from three in a 37-15 loss.

With the game tied at two in the first, Ella Lacey knocked down a three to put Wahoo up. From that point on, the Warriors were held scoreless the rest of the half and trailed 6-5 at the end of the first and then 18-5 at halftime.

Things didn’t improve for Wahoo in the third, with the Bears going on a 13-2 scoring run to extend their edge out to 31-7.

Iversen got the Warriors on the board first in the fourth with a fast break layup. Six more points put up by Wahoo gave them eight points in the final frame compared to six for Blair.

Altogether, the Warriors had eight steals, two assists and 17 rebounds.

Iversen led Wahoo in scoring with six points and Lausterer had four. Finishing with three points was Lacey and Leu dropped in two.

This week the Warriors played at Ralston on Jan. 17. They return home to take on Class B No. 10 Waverly at 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.