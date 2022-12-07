Strong start and finish power Neumann to win

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team was able to lead from start to finish in a 60-41 season opening victory over North Bend Central on Dec. 1. The Cavaliers were propelled to the win by strong first and fourth quarters where they outscored the Tigers 38-11.

“I thought we had a really good first and fourth quarter,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach John Kreikemeier said. “We came out flying and then in the second and third our energy slipped a little bit. Towards the end of the third and into the fourth our energy was phenomenal. We’re a hard team to throw around if we’re moving our feet.”

To start the game, Neumann went up 7-3 on North Bend after an old fashion three-point play by Kanon Cada and a dunk from Connor Schutt. The lead grew to double digits at 21-8 by the end of the first thanks to a pair of three pointers from Luke Meis and Henry Stuhr.

With a 28-14 deficit in the second, the Tigers made a run to end the first half. After making a three-pointer at the buzzer, North Bend went into the locker room with a nine-point deficit at 29-20.

The momentum for the Tigers continued into the third when they got within one at 32-31. Turner Ahrens stretched the lead back out to four on the next possession for the Cavaliers with a three.

To close out the third, Cada and Aaron Spicka dropped in a pair of baskets underneath which made it 43-38 heading to the fourth.

In the last quarter, Neumann caught fire and went on a 17-3 scoring run. The 19-point win for the Cavaliers was closed out with a layup from Jack Johnson and then another dunk by Schutt.

Kreikemeier was very proud of how his group fought back from a furious comeback made by North Bend. Instead of folding under the pressure, Neumann got back to what gave them the big lead in the first play, which was tough defense.

“It was good we were able to stem the tide,” Kreikemeier said. “Obviously Hellbusch is an All-State caliber player and he hit a couple of shots to end the first half and some more in the third to cut it to one. That was huge that we were able to calm down, get good looks and finish and get some turnovers to extend the lead back to double digits.”

Leading the Cavaliers with 13 points was Cada, while Spicka and Stuhr finished with 12 and 11 points. Dropping in eight points was Schutt, Turner Ahrens and Meis both had six and Johnson finished with four.

On the glass, Cada had seven rebounds and Schutt ended up with five. Dishing out nine assists in the win was Ahrens.

The Cavaliers followed up their victory at home with a big 45-43 overtime win over Class C-2 No. 7 Hastings St. Cecilia on Dec. 3. In a game that went down to the wire, the Cavaliers found a way to make one more shot than the BlueHawks.

In the extra period, Neumann was holding onto a 39-38 lead when Johnson knocked down a corner three to make it 42-38.

St. Cecilia battled back within two and had a chance to win the game with a three from Dawson Kissinger. It wasn’t to be for the BlueHawks as Schutt jumped up to block the ball and secure the victory for the Cavaliers.

Ahrens led Neumann with 12 points scored and Schutt finished in double figures as well with 11. Scoring nine points was Cada, Johnson dropped in five and Stuhr and Spicka both finished with four.

The Cavaliers are at home against Mount Michael Benedictine on Dec. 6. They travel to play Norfolk Catholic at 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 9.