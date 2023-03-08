HARTINGTON – Despite a valiant effort, the Yutan boys basketball team came up short 52-40 to Hartington Cedar Catholic in the C2-4 District Final in Hartington on Feb. 28. The biggest difference in the game was a 17-9 scoring run by the Trojans in the second quarter that propelled them to the victory.

Trailing 8-4 in the opening quarter, Nolan Timm got the Chieftains back within one point with a trey from the top of the key. After both teams put up four points to close out the first, it was HCC who clung to a one-point lead at 11-10.

During the second, the Chieftains got a triple from Carson Jurey that gave them a brief 18-17 edge. That advantage was short-lived as the Trojans went on a 10-3 scoring run to end the half which put Yutan in a 27-20 hole at the break.

Right away to begin the third, Timm knocked down another three that pulled the Chieftains within four points of HCC. The senior would make his third trey to round out the scoring in the quarter and get Yutan within six at 38-32 going to the final frame.

Timm continued to do everything he could to keep the Chieftains in the game with a three that made it 45-40 in favor of the Trojans in the fourth. The state-experienced HCC squad wasn’t fazed by this and ended the contest on a 7-0 scoring run as they went on to pull out a 12-point victory.

From the field, Yutan shot 31.7% and made 20% from behind the arc. They also lost the points off turnovers battle 10-0 to the Trojans.

Leading the Chieftains with 21 points, 11 rebounds and one assist was Timm. Also in double figures was Drake Trent with 10 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Scoring five points was Jurey and Braxton Wentworth finished with four.

The loss ended the high school careers of Timm, Trent and Kaeden Anderson. For the season, Yutan concludes with a record of 14-11 overall and as the C2-4 District runner up.