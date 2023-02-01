Strong second half powers Titans over Vikings

WAVERLY – In round three of the Waverly vs. Norris saga, the Class B No. 9 Titans knocked off the Vikings by a final 57-42 in the semifinals of the EMC Tournament on Jan. 24.

Late in the first quarter, Waverly trailed 11-9 when Kalev Allick knocked in a three. The one-point lead for the Vikings didn’t last long with Norris scoring underneath to put them up 13-12 at the end of the quarter.

The game remained close in the second with the Titans outscoring Waverly 14-12. Half of the points for the Vikings in the quarter came on a pair of three-pointers from Sam Schernikau.

Heading into halftime, Waverly found themselves trailing by three at 27-24.

Out of the break, the Vikings struggled to score with five points. Carter Gullion had three of the points with a trey in the corner that cut the Titans edge down to 33-27.

In total, Norris finished with 11 points and increased their lead over Waverly to 38-28 with one quarter remaining.

The Vikings continued to get solid production from Allick, who made a three and scored on a fast break layup. This helped Waverly put up 13 points in the final frame.

Unfortunately, the Vikings couldn’t slow down the Titans’ offense as they put up 19 points and pulled out a 16-point victory.

In the contest, Waverly had five blocks, three steals, nine assists and 18 rebounds. They also shot 41% from the field and 38% from three.

Scoring 13 points was AJ Heffelfinger and Schernikau ended up with 12. Allick put up 10 points, Cooper Skrobecki had four and Gullion finished with three.

The Vikings followed up that loss by getting knocked off by Class B No. 4 Elkhorn for the second time this year on Jan. 26 at home. This time around, the Antlers won 63-47.

In the early going, it was Waverly who came out fired up on offense with a layup in transition by AJ Heffelfinger and three from Harms. This helped the Vikings go up 20-13 at the end of the first.

Elkhorn flipped the script in the second quarter with a 12-5 run. This tied the game at 25 apiece at halftime.

The Antlers continued to dominate offensively with 16 points in the third and then 22 points in the fourth. Similar success was not experienced by the Vikings who had seven points in third in a 15 point loss.

Waverly shot 36% from the field and 25% from three in the contest. On the glass, they pulled down 18 rebounds and finished with eight steals.

Harms led the team with 13 points and Skrobecki had 11. Putting up 10 points was Schernikau, Heffelfinger had six, Gullion ended up with five and Rine finished with two.

This week the Vikings took on Bishop Neumann at home at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 2. They travel to take on Class C-1 No. 7 Aurora on the road at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.