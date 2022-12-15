Strong second half powers Mustangs to victory

WILBER – The Raymond Central girls basketball team rode a strong second half performance to a 38-13 win over Wilber-Clatonia on the road on Dec. 9. They held the Wolverines to 13% from the field and created 19 turnovers in the victory.

Early on both teams struggled to score as they battled to a 2-2 tie at the end of the first quarter. The Mustangs were able to outscore W-C 7-4 in the second and took a 9-6 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Savannah Masek sparked the offense with a three and then a steal and layup that put Raymond Central up 14-8. A fast break layup by Madelyn Lubischer pushed the Mustangs edge out to nine points.

With one quarter remaining, Raymond Central grabbed firm control of the contest up 21-9.

The fourth started with Bailey Grant hitting a three up top for the first points. A few possessions later, Lubischer was left open in the corner and knocked down a triple to make it 29-9.

The Mustangs continued to ride the hot streak they were on to the finish line, as they outscored the Wolverines 9-5 the rest of the way in a 25-point win.

During the game, Raymond Central dished out six assists to go along with 35 rebounds and one block. They shot 25% from the field and 44% at the free throw line.

Leading the Mustangs with 12 points scored was Lubischer and Masek dropped in 11. Coming through with seven points was Quincy Cotter, Grant and Jordyn Harris had three and Taylor Oldfield finished with two.

On Dec. 10, Raymond Central couldn’t replicate the result from the prior day in a 49-38 loss at Syracuse. On the glass, the Mustangs were outrebounded by the Rockets 31 to 21 and shot 33% from the field compared to 53% by Syracuse.

A slow start for Raymond Central with 10 points in the first half put them down by six going into the half at 16-10. Despite scoring 28 points in the third and fourth, the Rockets were able to increase their edge to nine points in the end.

Scoring 15 points for the Mustangs was Lubischer and Cotter had 12. Taylor Kopecky finished with five points, Oldfield had three, Masek scored two and Leslie Bos finished with one.

This week Raymond Central played Douglas County West at 6 p.m. at home on Dec. 16. The next day, they took on Class C-1 No. 3 Malcolm at 2:30 p.m. in another home contest.