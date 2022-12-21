Strong second half lead Cavs to win over Monarchs

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team found a way to put their best foot forward in the second half in a 52-28 win over David City Aquinas on Dec. 13. After going back and forth with the Monarchs in the first half, the Cavaliers blew the game wide open in the second half with a 20-9 scoring run.

“It was good and we had talked about being stronger with the ball,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach John Kreikemeier said. “Aquinas is a very scrappy team and they knocked the ball out of our hands quite a few times in the first half. It was all about executing, being strong and then to come out and hit shots to get a lead is always helpful.”

Early on in the contest, Aquinas jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Neumann fought back to tie the game at six apiece thanks to a free throw and then a dunk by Connor Schutt.

A three-pointer from Turner Ahrens and a basket by Schutt trimmed the Cavaliers deficit to one at 14-13 after one quarter of action.

The second turned out to be an offensive struggle for both squads. Despite this, Neumann caught fire to end the half with a jumper from Luke Meis and a three-pointer from Henry Stuhr to go up 22-19 into the locker room.

The spark that the Cavaliers caught at the end of the first half carried over into the third with Stuhr making a layup and Ahrens draining a three to extend the lead out to 11 points. Another three from Ahrens to end the quarter gave Neumann a 40-23 advantage heading to the fourth.

The strong second half from Ahrens wasn’t done yet as he hit a triple to begin the fourth and make it a 20-point game. With little time remaining Jacob Rezac hit a three that extended the Cavaliers edge out to 24 points in the end.

After two straight losses, it was important for Neumann to get back on the right path. They took a huge step in the game against Aquinas.

“We’ve been working on our defense and some teams have just been on fire against us,” Kreikemeier said. “We’re trying to figure out how we can make the other team a little more uncomfortable. So getting a win tonight was big and hopefully, we can carry it over into a tough Omaha Gross game next week.”

Finishing with 19 points and going five of seven from three was Ahrens. Also hitting double digits with 10 points was Schutt, Stuhr dropped in seven and Kanon Cada finished with six.

The Cavaliers had one game this week against Omaha Gross Catholic at home on Dec. 20. Results from that matchup can be found in the Dec. 22 Wahoo Newspaper.