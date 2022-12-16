Strong second half keeps Wahoo perfect

WAHOO – The Class C-1 No.1 Wahoo boys basketball team pushed their record to 3-0 on the season with a 66-37 thumping of Wayne on the road on Dec. 9. The Blue Devils did their best to hang around in the first half, but the Warriors just became too much in the third and fourth quarters.

“This was a good win against an always tough Wayne team,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “Adversity hit us in that first half and I was really proud of our kids for not getting rattled. They just continued to play hard and good things started happening for us. That is a sign of a good, veteran team. Marcus Glock had a heck of a night shooting and our kids did a great job of finding him and getting it to the hot hand.”

To start the game off, Wayne got out to leads of 5-1 and 8-3. A three from Marcus Glock, an Anthony Simon three-point play and another field goal from Glock got the game tied at 11 after one quarter of play.

The Blue Devils hit three consecutive baskets to open the second quarter to take a 20-11 lead. A Garrett Grandgenett three made it 20-14.

Glock cut further into Wayne’s lead with another triple. After two free throws by the Blue Devils, Trey Simon answered with a layup keeping the deficit at three at 22-19.

Wahoo got back within one after two free throws from Anthony Simon. A 9-3 scoring run powered by several baskets from Glock and an Owen Hancock layup put the Warriors in front 30-25 at halftime.

Great play on both ends of the court carried over into the second half for Wahoo with a 17-2 scoring run that increased the lead to 47-27 midway through the third. From there on, the Warriors cruised to the finish line in a 29-point rout of Wayne.

In the game, Wahoo was nine of 16 from the three point line and 17-24 from two point range. The Warriors forced 20 Blue Devil turnovers while committing just seven themselves.

Glock paced the team with 24 points on 5-of-6 shooting from behind the arc and 9-of-11 shooting from the field. He also had four rebounds and four steals.

Adding eight points was Garrett Grandgenett and Kamron Kasischke scored seven. Hancock finished with six points, Anthony Simon had five and both Trey Simon and Benji Nelson added four apice.

This week Wahoo plays at Nebraska City at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.