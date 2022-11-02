Strong season for Chieftains ends against Neumann

NORTH BEND – In the C1-4 Subdistrict tournament, the Yutan volleyball team fell to third-seeded Bishop Neumann in four sets 23-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 22-25. The Chieftains were right in each and every set; they just had trouble finishing against the Cavaliers.

To start the match, Yutan started with a block from McKenna Jones and Mylee Tichota that put them up 2-0. The Chieftains held on to a slim 9-8 edge later on with a block from Maura Tichota and then an ace from Jones.

Midway through the first, Jones picked up an ace that gave Yutan an 11-10 lead. After that, Neumann went on a 10-2 run to go up 21-13.

A block from Gabi Tederman got the Chieftains back in the scoring column and made it a seven-point lead for the Cavaliers.

That point allowed Yutan to get on a roll where they won nine of the next 12 rallies. Up 24-23, Neumann slipped in a point to hold on to the first set by two.

It was the Cavaliers who were once again able to build a 24-19 advantage in the second set. A Jones kill followed by another point from Yutan got them within three.

Despite their best effort, Neumann won the next point to take the set by four and go up 2-0 in the match.

The Chieftains won their only set in the third. A block and kill from Jones and then another kill from Ellie Lloyd put Yutan ahead 21-14.

Several plays later, the Chieftains were able to win the set by that same seven-point margin.

In the fourth set, Yutan grabbed a slim 15-14 edge with kills from Mylee Tichota and Maura Tichota. A late surge by the Cavaliers, helped them go on an 11-7 run to win the match and avoid a fifth set.

Freshman Mylee Tichota led the Chieftains with 14 kills, three blocks, 10 digs, three aces and one assist and Jones earned eight kills, four aces, two blocks, 14 assists and 13 digs. Getting seven kills and 16 digs was Lloyd and Maura Tichota had five kills, 11 digs, four blocks and one ace.

From the setter position, Amelia North finished with 21 assists and 12 digs.

The loss to Neumann ended Yutan’s season with a record of 25-6. It is truly an impressive mark for a group that was comprised of one senior in Zoie Nielsen and returns all their starters heading into 2023.

“I am really proud of the girls and this season,” Yutan Head Coach Jodi Bierman said. “Not many people would have expected us to win 20-plus games this year. We’re definitely disappointed to be done playing, but this group of girls is so close. It’s been fun for Coach (Trent) Jacobs and me to get to see them become so close and love each other. From the beginning of the season, they have been a tight group. I wish we had a few more games, I really do, but I am really proud of this group for surprising people and being a team to beat!”