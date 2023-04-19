FIRTH – The bats went quiet for the Waverly baseball team in a pair of losses to Class B No.5 Norris 4-0 and Bennington 5-1 on April 10 and 13 during the EMC Tournament. In 14 innings of play, the Vikings were limited to just three hits.

Against the Titans on the road in the opening round on Monday, it was a pitcher’s dual through the first four innings with no score for either team.

Norris quickly changed that in the fifth when they scored two runs on a single and a fly out to left field. Another two runs were tacked on in the sixth inning for the Titans thanks to a single to left from Crew Moeller that plated two.

Finishing with the only hit in the game for Waverly was Owen Carillo.

On the mound, Brennan Miller went four innings as the starter with two earned runs surrendered and two strikeouts. In relief, Nate Leininger went two innings, gave up two earned runs and rung two batters up on strikes.

In the consolation game, the Vikings traveled to play Bennington on Thursday.

Early on, the Badgers struck first with two runs in the first. They added one more in the third on a single to right field from Quinton Archer that made it 3-0.

To start the fourth, Waverly got a baserunner with Garrett Rine after he was hit by a pitch. He would use his speed to steal third and then score on an error by the catcher.

What was a two-run lead became a four-run edge for Bennington after the Vikings walked in two runs with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth.

Hunter Thoms and Jarrett Ballinger each had one hit for Waverly.

Registering 4.1 innings on the mound with two earned runs given up and five strikeouts was Bruin Sampson. Pitching 1.1 innings with no runs given up and one strikeout was Zach Schawang.

The Vikings returned home for a game with Mount Michael Benedictine on April 17. They played at Crete on April 18 and are at Hastings at 4:30 p.m. at Duncan Field on April 20.