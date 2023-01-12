Strong offensive showings propels Wahoo to pair of wins

WAHOO – The Class C-1 No. 4 Wahoo boys basketball team flexed its offensive muscles in a pair of dominating wins over Yutan 78-33 and Class C-1 No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran 80-46 on Dec. 31 and Jan. 3. In both contests the Warriors shot over 55% from the field.

On Tuesday, Lutheran hung with Wahoo and only trailed 12-7 at the end of the first quarter.

It didn’t take long for the Warriors to bust the game wide open with a 21-0 run in the second. The half ended with Wahoo in front by 22 points at 39-17.

Out of the break, the Warriors continued to overwhelm Lutheran and outscored them 19-10. With one quarter remaining, Wahoo’s lead had ballooned out to 58-27.

For the second time in the contest, the Warriors put up over 20 points with 22 in the fourth. This increased their advantage to 34 points in the end.

“I thought we played really well against a good team,” Wahoo Head Coach Kevin Scheef said. “We played a great second quarter and were able to frustrate them with our D.”

Shooting six of eight from the field with 14 points and five steals was Benji Nelson. Both Marcus Glock and Owen Hancock were in double figures as well with 13 and 12 points.

Jaiden Powers and Anthony Simon ended the night with eight points, Garrett Grangenett and Kamron Kasischke each had seven and Trey Simon picked up six. Rounding out the scoring for Wahoo was Dylan Simons with three points and Keegan Brigham had two.

A few days prior on New Year’s Eve, the Warriors took on a one-loss Yutan squad on the road. Wahoo put together one of their most solid performances to date and knocked off the Chieftains by 45 points.

Early on, it was just a three-point contest at 13-10 in favor of the Warriors. Wahoo firmly took control of the contest with an 18-5 scoring run in the second, which gave them a 31-15 lead at the break.

In the second half, the Warriors continued to shoot the ball better and better. This led to Wahoo scoring 24 points in the third and then another 23 points in the fourth.

From the field, the Warriors shot 65% and accumulated 33 rebounds. They also had 21 assists, 20 steals and three blocks.

Glock led Wahoo in points with 18 and four made threes. Scoring 11 points apiece were Nelson and Anthony Simon.

Ending up with eight points was Kade Cooke and Kasischke and Grandgenett both had seven points. Finishing with five points was Hancock, Cody Hesser had four and Trey Simon and Dylan Simons each had two.

The Warriors started this week out at Blair on Jan. 10. They have another road game at Class B No. 2 Platteview at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 and return home to take on Douglas County West at 3 p.m. on Jan. 14 at home.