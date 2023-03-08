CRETE – For the second time on the season, the Waverly boys basketball team came up short against Crete 60-41 in the B-5 District Final on Feb. 28 at Crete. In a game that was close throughout, a 17-4 run by the Cardinals in the fourth quarter sealed the fate of the Vikings.

In the early parts of the first quarter, Waverly trailed 9-4 when Preston Harms hit a three to pull his team back within two. The lead for Crete would remain at two at 14-12 by the end of the opening quarter.

Harms once again came up with a clutch three to start the second that kept the game at one possession in favor of the Cardinals. Later on, Carter Gullion put up a triple that made it 23-20 Crete.

The Vikings finished the half with two more points and trailed 28-22 going into the break.

In the third, Waverly fought back and tied the game at 30 points apiece with a trey from Samuel Schernikau. The Cardinals ended the quarter on a 13-7 scoring run and had a 43-37 edge heading to the final frame.

In order to make a comeback in the fourth, the Vikings were going to have to get their offense going and get some early buckets. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen as Waverly was held to just four points in the final eight minutes of regulation. Two of them came on a fast break layup by Harms off a steal in the front court.

From the field, Waverly shot pretty well at 43.2% and knocked down 48.6% from behind the arc. The Vikings also pulled down 14 rebounds, had five steals and dished out eight assists.

Waverly struggled with their free throw shooting. They only made five of 11 attempts at the line which was good enough for 45%.

Leading the Vikings with 12 points apiece were AJ Heffelfinger and Harms. Putting up seven points was Schernikau, Cooper Skrobecki had four, Carter Gullion ended up with three, Kalev Allick scored two and Keaton Rine finished with one.

The loss spelled the end of the basketball careers for AJ Heffelfinger, Schernikau, Gullion, Harms, Skrobecki and Allick. Waverly finishes the season with a 12-11 record overall.