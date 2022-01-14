Strong first not enough to carry Wildcats over Raiders

MEAD- It was a strong start for the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team against Mead, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the depth of the Raiders. The Wildcats ended up losing at Mead on Jan. 4 61-19.

“Our focus was to take care of business and play our style of basketball the entire game no matter what the score was, and the girls did just that,” Mead head coach Lyle Havelka said. “I thought we played a very solid four quarters of basketball. It was great to be able to get everyone a good amount of playing time, and almost everyone scored for us, which is huge for building the confidence of everyone, especially the younger players.”

To start the game, Emily Hebenstreit made a three, and Lilly Watson scored on a fast break layup that put Mead in front 7-0. Cedar Bluffs was able to overcome this fast start thanks to a three from Elley Headid and finished on a 9-7 scoring run to cut the Raiders advantage to 14-9.