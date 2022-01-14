Strong first not enough to carry Wildcats over Raiders

MEAD- It was a strong start for the Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team against Mead, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the depth of the Raiders. The Wildcats ended up losing at Mead on Jan. 4 61-19.
“Our focus was to take care of business and play our style of basketball the entire game no matter what the score was, and the girls did just that,” Mead head coach Lyle Havelka said. “I thought we played a very solid four quarters of basketball. It was great to be able to get everyone a good amount of playing time, and almost everyone scored for us, which is huge for building the confidence of everyone, especially the younger players.”
To start the game, Emily Hebenstreit made a three, and Lilly Watson scored on a fast break layup that put Mead in front 7-0. Cedar Bluffs was able to overcome this fast start thanks to a three from Elley Headid and finished on a 9-7 scoring run to cut the Raiders advantage to 14-9.
“We played one of our best first quarters of the year,” Cedar Bluffs head coach Brian Dunker said. “We defended well and handled their size advantage well in the first quarter. Their size and pressure got to us the rest of the game. Our rebounding improved and our posts were to thank for that. Emmy Shanahan, Alli Benke, and Shelby Samek really were up to the task of defending their posts and hanging in there rebounding.”
The game would not stay close for long with Mead picking up the defense and only allowing two points in the second. A three from Alyssa Classen helped the Raiders take a 30-11 lead into halftime.
That intensity that Mead played with in the second quarter carried over to the third and fourth quarters. Hebenstreit made a three and layup in transition and Emily Quinn added two points on a fast break layup to close the game out in the fourth.
Emily Oldenburg put together her best performance of the year for the Raiders, pulling down 13 rebounds, adding six points, two assists, and one block. Hebenstreit scored 23 points, four rebounds, four assists, and three steals, Quinn finished with 11 points, Lemke had ten points and seven rebounds, Janie Munter scored five points, Watson dropped in four points, and Eva Georgoulopoulos had two points.
Headid was the Wildcats leading scorer with five points and four rebounds. Both scoring four points were Katie Kiefer and Olivia Thiesen, and Elly Campbell, Hannah Cozad, and Shelby Samek had two points apiece.