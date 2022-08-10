Strong core look to lead Warriors in 2022 season

WAHOO- Being one of the smallest schools in Class B didn’t faze Wahoo a season ago as they finished the regular season off with only three losses. They capped off what was a great year with two shutouts of Gering in the District Final to earn their first trip to state since 2015. This year the Warriors look to replace a big senior class, as they look to make it two years in a row at State.

As we come into this year we have to fill our catcher position, both our corners, and we are going to replace three outfielders, just because I think we are going to bring one of those girls into the infield,” Wahoo Head Coach Katrina Christen said. “We are defiantly looking to fill quite a few spots. Kylee our third baseman and Katelyn our catcher had been at those positions for three years. So it’s not only replacing them, but it was a couple of girls with a lot of experience.”

Players on the team that Christen thinks could replace these holes are Ava Lausterer, Lily Harris, Lanta Hintz, Kassidy Beavers, Adelia Dunlap, and Madelyn Snyder. With it being so early in the year, Christen couldn’t say where exactly on the field she sees them or the extent of their playing time.

“We have been trying a lot of different girls in different places and have been moving them around,” Christen said. “Nothing is really quite set in stone yet.”

A huge positive for Wahoo is they will be returning four starters who have lots of experience from a season ago. They are both their pitchers in Autumn Iversen and Jaiden Swanson and Sidney Smart and Harper Hancock.

On the mound, Iversen and Swanson handled all the pitching duties and had a combined 26-3 record going into the Class B State Tournament. Both their ERA’s were dazzling as well with Iversen finishing with a 1.50 and Swanson a 2.27.

Smart has been solid in the infield for the Warriors the past few seasons at second base and shortstop, while Hancock has had experience playing both in the infield and the outfield on varsity over her career.

“We have a lot of girls in there who have played for two or three years and they’re kind of my middle,” Christen said. “I think having a core to work around when you have both your pitchers returning is key and something we can build around. They are good vocal kids who are encouraging and will make the other girls comfortable coming in.”

Despite having some experience at several positions, Wahoo will get no breaks with the schedule they have once again. They have five teams who they will take on who made it to state in Class B and C a year ago. This is not counting tournaments where they could surely face more.

What Christen is hoping is that the tough competition fuels the group to keep improving. It was something she saw a year ago when the team qualified for state and won a game over Scottsbluff.

“I saw that a lot last year,” Christen said. “Playing a tough schedule helped us gain confidence towards the end of the season, in that we were facing those pitchers and those hitters game in and game out. By the time we got to the postseason in districts and state, nothing was a surprise. We knew we could compete with those higher caliber teams because we had been playing them night in and night out.”

In order for the Warriors to be successful this season, Christen believes the team just has to stick with the process. Like any softball season there are bound to be ups and downs, but the most important part is playing your best when it matters most.

“This season with having to replace so many starters who don’t have the varsity experience, we have talked a lot about trusting the process,” Christen said. “We are going to have to try a lot of different things and move some girls around to find that lineup that works the best for everybody.”

Coming into this year the Wahoo softball girls have been discussing their goals for the season as well. They want to focus on taking care of the little things, which in return they think will help them succeed on the field.

“The girls have talked a lot about being a cohesive unite that plays for the love of the game,” Christen said. “They talked about letting the day stresses go and having fun with each other and being one cohesive unit. Those are the things that we think if we can do the softball side of things will come.”

The Warriors open up the 2022 season on the road at conference foe Plattsmouth on August 18. They will then be at the Freeman Invite at Doris Blair Complex in Lincoln on August 20.