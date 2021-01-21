String of close losses continue for Waverly

WAVERLY – The 10th-ranked Waverly girls basketball team suffered another close loss on Jan. 12 when they were defeated 34-31 on the road against sixth-ranked Beatrice.
It was the fourth game in a row against a ranked team for the Vikings and the 3-point loss marked the second loss by four points or less against a top-10 ranked team. Waverly lost by four to top-ranked York on Jan. 8.
The game with the Orange was a defensive battle that was close throughout.
The Vikings scored just three points in the first quarter, but rallied to take a 15-13 lead at the half.
The Vikings still led after three quarters 24-23, but the home team was able to rally for the 3-point win.
Beatrice made 7-of-8 from the free throw line while the Vikings missed all four of their attempts.
Abbie Carter led the Vikings in scoring with nine points. Teammates Anna Clarke and Paige Radenslaben each scored eight points apiece against the Orange.
The Vikings were supposed to return to action for a game with the Bennington Badgers at home on Jan. 15, but a snowstorm forced officials to postpone the contest.
As a result, the Vikings got a night off before taking to the road for a Saturday afternoon battle against the Seward Bluejays.
The Vikings led 32-23 at the half and then limited the Bluejays to just one point in the third quarter and began to pull away in the second half. Waverly outscored the home team 17-12 over the final 16 minutes while netting the 49-35 road victory.
The Vikings made seven 3-pointers and converted on 16-of-24 from the line while securing the victory.
Radenslaben sank a trio of 3-pointers and led the Vikings in scoring with a season-high 13 points.
Maci Steckelberg also sank three 3-pointers while adding a season-high nine points.
Carter finished with eight points against the Bluejays.
“The girls played great team defense and did a nice job of passing to get good looks at the hoop. Our energy was fantastic,” said Waverly Coach John Cockerill.
The win improved Waverly’s season record to 5-7.