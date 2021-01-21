String of close losses continue for Waverly

WAVERLY – The 10th-ranked Waverly girls basketball team suffered another close loss on Jan. 12 when they were defeated 34-31 on the road against sixth-ranked Beatrice.

It was the fourth game in a row against a ranked team for the Vikings and the 3-point loss marked the second loss by four points or less against a top-10 ranked team. Waverly lost by four to top-ranked York on Jan. 8.

The game with the Orange was a defensive battle that was close throughout.

The Vikings scored just three points in the first quarter, but rallied to take a 15-13 lead at the half.

The Vikings still led after three quarters 24-23, but the home team was able to rally for the 3-point win.

Beatrice made 7-of-8 from the free throw line while the Vikings missed all four of their attempts.

Abbie Carter led the Vikings in scoring with nine points. Teammates Anna Clarke and Paige Radenslaben each scored eight points apiece against the Orange.