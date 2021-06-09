Street dance won’t happen in 2021

Penas said the foundation was planning on offering one free beer to anyone with a Waverly address above the age of 21 to coincide with their slogan “2020 was a rough year so come have a beer.”

In the last few years prior to the pandemic, Penas said the event would bring in around 2,000 people to the Waverly Plaza, while 10 years ago about 6,000 people gathered for the beer garden and music. Waverly even held the record for the largest street dance in Nebraska for a few years too.

The foundation and volunteers spend the entire day preparing the plaza for the dance and often are working well into the morning of July Fourth after the dance ensuring the parking lot is cleared for regular business at the plaza the next morning, Penas said.

“You’re probably looking at 24 to 30 hours of manpower to do this event, without any break,” Penas said. “That’s a big commitment.”

Most of the time, Penas said he and other volunteers also help with the parade and fireworks put on by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce the next day as well. This year, the chamber will host the parade at 1 p.m. and fireworks will start at dusk on the fourth.