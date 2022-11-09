Stout defense propels Waverly to semifinals

WAVERLY – For the first time since 2019, the Class B No. 4 Waverly football team is headed back to the semifinals of the Class B Football Playoffs after defeating Class B No. 7 Grand Island Northwest 30-7 on Nov. 4 at home. It was another dominant performance by the defense, which held Northwest to 176 passing yards and -5 rushing yards.

“The defense played well and we have hung our hat on our defense all year,” Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “To hold that Northwest squad to just seven points was such a great job by those kids. I loved the intensity that we played with. We knew going into the game we had to make their quarterback uncomfortable because I’ve watched enough of their games to know if you give that kid time to pick you apart he will. That was our game plan to make him uncomfortable and I think we did that.”

There wasn’t a lot of action offensively in the first quarter of action. After being turned back near the goal line on third late in the quarter, Jonny Martin was called upon to kick a 32-yard field goal that he made.

With a 3-0 lead in the second, Trey Jackson threw a side pass to Cooper Skrobecki around midfield. The senior tight end was able to shed some blockers and rumbled inside the five.

That set up a one-yard touchdown run for Charlie Johnson that gave Waverly a double-digit lead at 10-0.

Northwest cut into that deficit with a big play of their own. A fantastic catch in the end zone on a well thrown and defended ball trimmed Waverly’s advantage to three at 10-7.

For the second time in the game, Jackson was able to get on the same page as Skrobecki with a 32-yard pass that went the distance and put Waverly in charge up 16-7 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, it was Jackson who found his favorite target Skrobecki with a 13-yard pass for a touchdown. Aden Smith also scored late in the fourth on an 18-yard run that made it a 23-point contest in the end.

According to Manstedt, this win was big because nobody expected Waverly to get this far. It was supposed to be a rebuild that is quickly turning into a season to remember.

“It means a lot because this group going into the year was overlooked,” Manstedt said. “We weren’t rated very high going in and it was a group where they talked about the class that left and not the class coming back and rightfully so. We only returned two or three starters on each side of the ball, which I think says all you need to know about these guys and how much time they put in so they could put their mark on Waverly football.”

Completing 13 passes for two touchdowns in the win was Jackson. Hauling in five catches for 82 yards and two scores was Skrobecki and Landon Oelke had four grabs for 63 yards.

On the ground, Evan Kastens gained 96 yards on 17 carries. Smith rushed for 49 yards and one touchdown and Johnson scored once and had 19 rushing yards.

This week Waverly travels to take on the top seed Bennington on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Class B state semifinals. In their last game, the Badgers defeated Elkhorn North 34-13.