Stifling defense propels Bluejays to victory over Warriors

WAHOO- It was another tough offensive performance when the Class C1 No. 9 Wahoo Football Team took on Class C1 No. 2 Ashland-Greenwood in their home opener on Sept. 2. The Warriors who were down several starters across the board only had 97 yards of offense in a 20-0 loss to the Bluejays.

“I think our defense played as well as they could of tonight with what we were playing with,” Wahoo Head Coach Chad Fox said. “Offensively, we got to be able to sustain drives. We weren’t able to do it and we were not consistent. For most of the night, we struggled to block up front and we just have to get better if we want to turn this thing around.”

Early on in the first, Nathan Upton created a spark for A-G with a run of 44 yards down to the 10 yard line. A few plays later, Logan Sobota capped off the drive with a two yard touchdown run that made it 6-0.

With the same score in the second quarter, the Bluejays handed the ball off to Drake Zimmerman who ran wild for 49 yards and a score. After an extra point from Payden Alexander, A-G increased their lead to 13-0.

Late in the half, the Bluejays fumbled the ball giving Wahoo a prime opportunity to score. On the next play, the Warriors took a shot deep and were picked off by Thomas Spears on the three yard line.

Heading into halftime, A-G maintained a 13 point advantage.

In the third quarter, the Bluejays had two failed drives to start the half. They finally were able to move the ball down the field on their third possession and finished it off with a four yard touchdown pass from Dane Jacobsen to Isaac Carson.

Alexander’s extra point gave A-G a 20 point lead that would stick.

It was definitely not the cleanest of games for the Bluejays who were forced into three fumbles by Wahoo. Unfortunately, the Warriors weren’t able to capitalize on the two they recovered with no points.

Completing four of 10 passes for 50 yards was Sam Edmonds. Alex Borchers had three completions for 29 yards.

Hauling in five catches for 62 yards was Zach Fox and Josh Edmonds had two grabs that went for 17 yards.

Leading Wahoo on the ground was Trevor Ehlrich with 14 carries for 29 yards. Rushing for 10 yards was Barrett Lavaley and Sam Edmonds had nine yards.

Defensively, Dominek Rohleder had seven tackles and two sacks. William Nielson picked up 10 tackles and recovered a fumble and Jake Scanlon had five tackles and a fumble recovery.

This week the Warriors have their homecoming game at 7 p.m. against Auburn on Sept. 9. The Bulldogs enter the game at 2-0 with a 42-13 win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder their last time out.