Stenger hot hand not enough to lead Wildcats to victory

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA- A hot shooting performance from Dalton Stenger for Cedar Bluffs wasn’t enough to get his team the victory in a loss to Heartland Christian 58-25 on Jan. 11. The Wildcats came into the contest with a six-game losing skid and the Eagles had lost four in a row.

The first two quarters were not ideal for Cedar Bluffs. They allowed Heartland Christian to score 14 points in the first and 16 in the second. As a result, they trailed 20-7 at halftime.

Already playing with a 13 point advantage, the Eagles were able to outscore the Wildcats 10-0 to start the third.

Eventually, Cedar Bluffs got their offense going with Stenger, who made back-to-back threes in the corner. This helped trim the deficit down to 30-13.

Later on, Zephan Kluthe made a three that made it an 18 point game. With one quarter remaining, the Wildcats trailed 45-25.

Stenger scored the first points for Cedar Bluffs in the fourth with a three making it 52-23. The Wildcats would score two more points the rest of the game, on their way to losing by 25 points.