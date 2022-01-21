Stenger hot hand not enough to lead Wildcats to victory

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA- A hot shooting performance from Dalton Stenger for Cedar Bluffs wasn’t enough to get his team the victory in a loss to Heartland Christian 58-25 on Jan. 11. The Wildcats came into the contest with a six-game losing skid and the Eagles had lost four in a row.
The first two quarters were not ideal for Cedar Bluffs. They allowed Heartland Christian to score 14 points in the first and 16 in the second. As a result, they trailed 20-7 at halftime.
Already playing with a 13 point advantage, the Eagles were able to outscore the Wildcats 10-0 to start the third.
Eventually, Cedar Bluffs got their offense going with Stenger, who made back-to-back threes in the corner. This helped trim the deficit down to 30-13.
Later on, Zephan Kluthe made a three that made it an 18 point game. With one quarter remaining, the Wildcats trailed 45-25.
Stenger scored the first points for Cedar Bluffs in the fourth with a three making it 52-23. The Wildcats would score two more points the rest of the game, on their way to losing by 25 points.
Leading the Wildcats with 11 points and seven rebounds was Kluthe. Stenger was two points behind him with nine points on three of seven shooting from three, both Arian Bollman and Samuel Blanck scored two points, and Reese Hunt had one point.