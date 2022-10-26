Steffensen takes home third place at State as a freshman

KEARNEY- Emma Steffensen of Waverly proved she is one of the best runners in Class B at the State Cross Country Championships held at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 21. Against the top runners in her class and on a hilly course that proves to be unforgiving, the freshmen got third place in a time of 19:52.30.

“Emma has always been a fantastic runner,” Waverly Head Coach Laura Hilkemann said. “She works extremely hard at practice and always wants to know what more she can do to improve. I am glad she trusted herself and the training plan. She was able to peak at the right time. She did a great job of starting strong, keeping a great mentality during the race and giving it her all at the end. Running at State is always nerve wracking, let alone being a freshman and running on your own. I knew she would go out and give her best effort and that is exactly what she did. I am so proud of her. She will be fun to watch and coach in the years to come.”

Through the first mile, Steffensen ran a 6:07 and by the two-mile marker she was at 12:44. Her average mile time for the three-mile course was 6:24.

Winning the meet in a time of 19:13.10 was Madison Seiler of Gering. Steffensen was not far off Atlee Wallman of Norris who got second place running 19:52.30.

Taking the team crown was Norris with 50 points scored and Bennington came in second putting up 69 points.

In the Class B Boys race, Gregory Cockerill was the top finisher for the Vikings in 55th place. The sophomore ran an 18:13 and had an average mile time of 5:52.

12 spots back in 67th place for Waverly was Daniel Kasparek. The senior ran six minutes miles for three miles and crossed the finish line in 18:37.70.

The freshman Jared Schroeder was the final Viking runner to finish in 72nd place. He ended up clocking an 18:48.70 which averaged out to 6:04 mile times.

“Daniel, Gregory and Jared ran well,” Hilkemann said. “Class B is stacked with talent this year. To see them go out and compete and finish with all they have was awesome. Kasparek is a senior and competed at State last year, as well. He improved his time and placing which speaks volumes to his work ethic and leadership. Cockerill continues to improve. His finishes are always so strong and he uses the last ounce of energy he has to pass as many kids as he can in the last stretch of the race and is such a competitor! This was Schroeder's first State Meet as a freshman. I know big things are in store for him as he continuously improves and works on his pacing.”

Riley Boonstra of Norris was the State Champion for the Class B Boys in a time of 16:14.80 and Jayden Ureste of Lexington took second running 16:29.

The team champion Class B for the second straight year was Lexington with 23 points and Omaha Skutt Catholic was second with 33 points.

For the first time in the history of the State Cross Country Meet, there was also a four-time State Champion on the boy’s side in Carson Noecker of Hartington. The senior won the Class C Boys Race in a state meet record time of 14:58.30.