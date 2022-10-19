Steffensen captures district championship

ELKHORN – Peaking at the right time is exactly what Emma Steffensen of Waverly did at the B-1 District Meet at Mount Michael Benedictine on Oct. 13. The freshman was able to capture the district title by running her second fastest time of the year with a 19:26.60.

Her time was also the second fastest put down across all districts. The only person to run faster than her was the B-4 District champion Madison Seiler of Gering, who dipped under 19 minutes by clocking an 18:52.50.

Finishing in 21st place for Waverly was Millie Waldo. She ran a great race and got to the finish line in a time of 21:31.

Seven seconds off Waldo’s pace in 23rd was Marissa Gross with a 21:38.

Finishing simultaneously from 26th through 28th place were Nora Erickson, Lillie Benes and Ellie Bentjen. Taking 26th place was Erickson who ran a 22:06, Benes got 27th and posted a 22:23 and Bentjen came in 28th place and ran a 22:53.

On the boys side, Waverly ended up with three state qualifiers. They were senior Daniel Kasparek, freshman Jared Schroeder and sophomore Gregory Cockerill.

This will be Kasparek’s second straight trip to state after he got 12th place in a time of 17:30.80. Battling each other to the line were Schroeder who got 14th running 17:33.10, and Cockerill was 15th with a 17:33.20.

Rounding out the team score as the fourth runner for the Vikings was Dominic Delahoyde. The senior took 30th place in a time of 19:36.

Josiah Bultman and Kolton Jueneman were the final two Viking runners in 34th and 36th place. Bultman ended up clocking a 20:12 and Jueneman crossed the line in 20:33.

On the girls side, Waverly was one spot away from qualifying as a team, ending up in fourth place with 71 points. Elkhorn North won the district with 18 points, Omaha Skutt was second with 31 points and Omaha Duchesne Academy came in third with 49 points.

Taking fifth place with 71 points was the Vikings boys team. Skutt Catholic was the district champion with a solid score of 15, South Sioux City took second with 46 points and Plattsmouth eked out third place scoring 59 points.

The State Cross Country Championships will be held on Oct. 21 at the Kearney Country Club. Kasparek, Schroeder and Cockerill will run in the Class B boys race which is the first race of the second session at 2:30 p.m. and Steffensen runs at 3:30 p.m. in the Class B girls race.